Margot Robbie still has a ‘major crisis of faith’ before every movie audition despite being one of the highest-paid actors in Hollywood

Despite her decorated acting career, Australian actress Margot Robbie still has a “major crisis of faith” before almost every audition she attends. While Robbie sometimes has fears about her acting ability, her husband helped ease some of her nerves with her vast experience behind the camera.

Find out more about Robbie’s relationship and how it has affected her acting career below.

margot-robbie | Tolga Akmen/Getty Images

Margot Robbie and her husband launched a production company together

Hollywood star Margot Robbie first met her husband on a movie set in 2013. According to People, Robbie was playing a supporting role in the World War II movie. french suite. He just so happened that British film producer Tom Ackerley was also working on the film as an assistant director. The pair soon struck up a friendship that would go beyond the set.

After a few years of dating, the beautiful couple tied the knot in December 2016 in a private ceremony in Byron Bay, Australia. While the ceremony made things official, the couple were already in a relationship long before they shared their vows.

▶» src=»https://www.youtube.com/embed/ESKWbyY8UBo?feature=oembed» frameborder=»0″ allow=»accelerometer; self-reproduction; clipboard-write; encrypted media; gyroscope; picture in picture» allowfullscreen>

In 2014, Robbie and Ackerley launched their production company LuckyChap Entertainment with friends Josey McNamara and Sophia Kerr. His production company has produced a number of films and television series, including Dollface, Birds of Prey and me, Tonya.

Ackerley has helped Robbie find calm in the hustle and bustle of Hollywood.

Having starred in numerous television series and movies, Robbie is no stranger to being in the spotlight. However, this does not stop the nerves before each audition. Robbie told The Sun,

“Auditions terrify me. I get nervous with the first few readings, even when I know I already have the part. I still find that stressful. I find them really scary.”

▶» src=»https://www.youtube.com/embed/Bl5630CeYFs?feature=oembed» frameborder=»0″ allow=»accelerometer; self-reproduction; clipboard-write; encrypted media; gyroscope; picture in picture» allowfullscreen>

Robbie went on to say, “I haven’t just had one specific incident or moment in my life where I’m like, ‘That’s it, I’m quitting, I’ve had a lot.’ Fortunately, Robbie’s association with Ackerley has helped calm some of his nervous energy over the years.

Entering a new set, Robbie shares what her conversations with her husband are often like as she begins to question if she has what it takes. She says Ackerly tells her, “Okay, you know you say this every time.” To which Robbie usually replies, “This time it’s different. This time I really can’t do it!”

Robbie goes on to say, “And then the first day was over, and I was like, ‘I think I can do this. And he’s like, ‘OK, great.’ Overall, Robbie is very appreciative of the support she receives from Ackerly, saying, “He’s a very patient man.”

Robbie has amassed a fortune throughout his career.

▶» src=»https://www.youtube.com/embed/lz2Nkal_kgc?feature=oembed» frameborder=»0″ allow=»accelerometer; self-reproduction; clipboard-write; encrypted media; gyroscope; picture in picture» allowfullscreen>

Before coming to Hollywood and partnering with Ackerly, Robbie’s acting career began on the set of Australian soap opera. neighbours. Robbie played the character of Donna Freedman from 2008 to 2011.

Additionally, Robbie made a brief cameo appearance in 2022 for the show’s final season. Having been on the air from March 1985 to July 2022, neighbours it remains Australia’s longest-running drama series. Robbie’s breakout role in Hollywood came with The wolf of Wall Street in 2013 when he acted alongside Leonardo DiCaprio.

In 2015, he starred opposite Will Smith in the comedy-drama. Approach. In the years that followed, Robbie played Harley Quinn in the DC Extended Universe movies. suicide squad (2016), Birds of prey (2020), and the suicide squad (2021). For her superior work, Robbie has twice been nominated for an Oscar.

In 2018, Robbie was nominated in the Best Actress category for her portrayal of Tonya Harding in me, tony. In 2020, Robbie was nominated in the Best Supporting Actress category for her portrayal of Kayla Pospisil in Bomb. While Robbie has yet to win an Oscar, surely the day is near for this talented actor.

As Robbie hopes to win the Oscar, she can rest easy knowing that her career has garnered such a significant monetary amount. According to Celebrity Net Worth, the 32-year-old Australian actress has amassed an estimated net worth of $26 million since she began her acting career.

Despite being one of the highest-paid actors in the world, Robbie won’t be looking to hang his hat anytime soon. The actor still has so much more to give to the industry, whether in front of or behind the camera.

RELATED: ‘The Suicide Squad’: Director James Gunn Had Margot Robbie Do a Crazy Toe Trick While Handcuffed to the Ceiling