Margot Robbie takes the ship and dethrones Johnny Depp from Pirates of the Caribbean

Jerry Bruckheimer, the hitmaker who turned actors like Johnny Depp, Will Smith or Tom Cruise into stars with his latest premiere, also brought to the most anticipated Cannes Festival, Top Gun: Maverickand that now, will bring out margot robbie (Australia, 1990) as the most unpredictable pirate captain in the new installment of Pirates of the Caribbean.

Five years have passed since a Javier Bardem in full swing made his debut in Disney’s most diligent saga, with the fifth film of Pirates of the Caribbean. But even if he did a performance worthy of an Oscar, Captain Salazar -Javier Bardem in the film- never managed to take the leading role from the beloved Jack Sparrow -played by Johnny Depp-. Now the actor is in a deep legal battle against her ex-wife Amber Heard for defamation and sexual abuse of which she accused her ex-husband on her day. The situation made the Hollywoodian take out of the sixth pirate movie and approach the production in another way, and that’s where it comes in. margot robbie. In June 2020, Disney, in the midst of the media death of the saga, announced a reboot of Pirates of the Caribbean starring Margot Robbie and written by Christina Hodson (who already collaborated with the actress in Birds of prey), but in all the months that have passed, no other news has been known, until now.

Trends The bell turns that the trial between the Hollywood actor Johnny Depp and his ex-wife, also an actress, Amber Heard in this 2022 are giving are indisputable. just a […]

Coinciding with the famous trial, the newspaper Sunday Times has interviewed the producer Jerry Bruckheimerand this is how we have known that Disney does not give up on the saga, even, I wouldn’t have completely ruled out Depp becoming Sparrow again at some point.

For now, Bruckheimer is embarked on the promotion of Top Gun: Maverickthe sequel starring Tom Cruise that will hit theaters on May 27 and that hosted Cannes on Wednesday May 18, but it cannot be forgotten that he has been one of the main creative minds behind the phenomenon Pirates of the Caribbean and that is still linked to the franchise.

In the same interview of the aforementioned medium, the producer confirmed that he was currently working on two scripts, one with Margot Robbie and another without it. In which the star counts Birds of prey, the actress would play a pirate captain with a figure similar to that of Jack Sparrow.

With respect to chance of a johnny lap, in full trial the actor has already flatly denied that this could happen: “The fact is, Mr. Depp, that if Disney came to you with 300 million dollars, nothing in this world would allow you to work with them again, correct? ”, was the question of the actress’s lawyer. To which Depp replied: “That’s true, sir, not even for that amount.”

Margot Robbie will also be Barbie

Margot Elise Robbie He grew up on a farm where he had to work from an early age to help support his family after his father abandoned them. But in his childhood, he still had a place for acting, in which he had always been interested. With this, the Australian moved to Melbourne at the age of 17 in search of new opportunities and thus she arrived nightborsthe series with which Robbie achieved fame in his country by playing Donna Freeman.

However, her international fame did not come until she moved to the United States, where she was chosen to star in Pan Amin 2011. Later it would come The wolf of Wall Street (2013), focus (2015) or I, Tonya (2017), a performance with which she was nominated for an Oscar. The streak has continued and has become worthy of the popularity achieved with roles such as Harley Quinn from the DC Extended Universe or Terminal (2018). Now, she is expected to star in the sixth film of Pirates of the Caribbeanbut at the moment, he is shooting the movie that will put Barbie in flesh and blood.

Margot Robbie in the new ‘Barbie’ movie Warner Bros. Pictures

At the end of 2018 the news arrived that the actress margot robbie was in talks to stara new movie about barbie.

But the movie about Mattel’s most famous doll comes from much earlier. Already in 2014 Sony acquired the rights of the company to prepare a film about her. A project that initially had Amy Schumer, who after her abandonment attracted Anne Hathaway, who also left, and who has finally brought Margot Robbie as the protagonist, but not before changing hands to Warner Bros.

Margot Robbie will not only star in the film, she will also take control of the production with LuckyChap Entertainmentt, the production company that she runs with her husband Tom Ackerley and her best friend, Josey McNamara.

The actress confessed for the magazine Harper’s Bazaar that his new character was someone who “promotes trust, curiosity and communication throughout childhood, and empowers children to imagine themselves in aspirational roles, from princess to president.” He also expressed that although he cannot reveal the plot of Barbiebelieves that “will have a tremendously positive impact on children and audiences around the world«.

“When I was trying to make a name for myself as an actress, creative roles for women were limited,” she confessed to the magazine. “I didn’t want to choose another script where I was the wife or the girlfriend, just a catalyst for the male story. That was not inspiring », she tells a Margot tired of playing roles where she does not take charge as a woman and giving her justification for why she would not have accepted some roles.

the director is Greta Gerwig who returns to filming after the success of little womenwith a script written by Gerwig together with Noah Baumbach, creator of story of a marriagewhere she narrates the expulsion of the blonde from Barbieland for not being perfect enough with the consequence of starting her life in the real world.

The live action of Barbiewho will have as Margot Robbie’s companion Ryan Goslingexpected to hit theaters on July 21, 2023. The rest of the cast includes America Ferrera, Will Ferrell, Issa Rae, Michael Cera, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Rhea Perlman, and Simu Liu.