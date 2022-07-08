Margot Robbie, Taylor Swift, Christian Bale and other actors from the movie ‘Amsterdam’ were criticized | entertainment pop culture

However, after the release of the trailer for ‘Amsterdam’, David O. Russell’s new film, criticism has rained down on both her and the rest of the cast. We explain the reasons.

The reasons for the criticism of ‘Amsterdam’ with Margot Robbie

If we talk about a movie that Margot Robbie, Christian Bale, Chris Rock, Anya Taylor-Joy, Zoe Saldaña, Rami Malek, Taylor Swift and even Robert de Niro will participate in, everyone would be expected to be surprised and eager to see it.

However, it is not so. And there is a detail that makes it impossible for fans of the actors to feel happy about their participation in a production of this level. This is the director responsible for the film, David O. Russell.

And it is that Russell has been accused on more than one occasion of being a violent man in the workplace and of having sexually harassed his own niece.

In 2011, according to the Chicago Tribune, Nicole Peloquin, a trans woman and David O. Russell’s niece, denounced him after he touched her without her consent after offering her help while they were working out at a gym.

After having a conversation in which the director asked about the hormones she had used to increase the size of her breasts, Russell slipped his hands under her clothes and touched both her breasts without her consent.

Even the director accepted his actions in a police report, where he mentioned that his niece was “acting very provocatively with him.” However, the case was closed and Russell did not face charges for what happened.

George Clooney also reported in an interview with Playboy that O. Russell used to yell at everyone on the set of the film ‘Three Kings’ and that he even humiliated technical production employees

On the other hand, actress Amy Adams confirmed to GQ that David O. Russell made her cry practically every day that she was part of the cast of ‘American Hustle’ and that the success of the film is no justification for approving the methods used by the director.

The Internet is disappointed in the actors of the cast of ‘Amsterdam’: criticism

It is because of this list of allegations against David O. Russell that people on the Internet have been surprised and somewhat disappointed that big stars want to continue collaborating with a director with a track record like his.

“All actors and actresses working on the Amsterdam film must be held accountable. The offender is definitely the director, but those who work with him must also be held accountable. That man is a sex offender, don’t support that movie.”

There are those who hope that each of the actors will be asked why they decided to work with an abuser like O. Russell:

“I hope that the press tour for this movie is incredibly awkward and that each and every one of these actors is asked why they chose to work with a known predator.”

Although the actors who will participate in ‘Amsterdam’ are the ones who have been mainly criticized for collaborating with this director, the entire industry that has allowed Russell to continue making films has also been questioned:

“I’m disappointed that our favorite actors are in the ‘Amsterdam’ movie, despite what that means, go ahead. But when are we going to talk about the big industry that even allowed that to happen and get to the casting stage?” in the first place? producers, companies, distributors…”.