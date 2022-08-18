Margot Robbie teams up with Disney to bring another attraction from the famous theme park to the cinema

Disney is the ultimate example. how Americans can create entertainment out of anything. The House of Mouse goes a lot beyond the creation of animation tapes and generates, for example, projects on attractions of its theme parks, like the entire franchise that they generated around Pirates of the Caribbean and last year with Jungle Cruise. now according to TheWrapMargot Robbie has been involved in the production of the studio to shoot a film based on Big Thunder Mountain Railroad.

Robbie will produce under his label LuckyChap Entertainmentin collaboration with Scott Free, of Ridley Scott. The Disneyland attraction is a mine train-style roller coaster that transports passengers through the base of a canyon during an earthquake. The project is at a very early stage, but the Californian studio seems to have already decided that the directors of Hawk Eye, Bert & Bertie from a script written by Kieran and Michele Mulroney (power Rangers). That story idea has been kept under wraps for a long time, but some information could be revealed at Disney’s D23 convention in Anaheim next month.

An attraction with more than 40 years of history

Big Thunder Mountain Railroad opened at Disneyland in 1979, the work of visionary Tony Baxter. It was one of the first intense roller coasters in a Disney park. This incredible attraction was so successful that replicas of the original were also opened in Tokyo theme parks and Disneyland. The general history of the attraction has certain variations, depending a little on which country the visitor is in, but in general, the Big thunder was a mountain where the miners found gold, but His finds come at a cost when the ground begins to shake. We still do not know if Margot Robbie will be involved solely as a producer as she has already done in other fictions such as The assistant either A promising young woman or if, on the other hand, it will assume one of the leading roles in this new traction adventure, following in the footsteps of Emily Blunt and Dwayne Johnson.

Apart from the already mentioned Jungle CruiseDisney is also preparing a film of The Haunted Mansion, with Kevin Hart and Tiffany Haddish. Meanwhile, Scarlett Johansson is adapting the tower of terror of Florida Studies.