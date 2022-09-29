Margot Robbie tells why the police had to close the filming of ‘Amsterdam’ — Radio Concierto Chile

Margot Robbie revealed that the Amsterdam production took forever… literally.

In the program “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”Robbie joked that, as the director David O Russell refused to say “cut” on set, the film is still in production despite being in theaters on October 6.

“He never yelled ‘cut.’ David never said ‘cut’ in this movie,” Robbie said. “So, technically, we never really stopped.”

It wasn’t until the Pasadena Police Department showed up that the production was halted, because their permission to shoot had expired.

“You get a permit to shoot somewhere. We were in Pasadena and time ran out,” Robbie explained. “We had to go out, but we didn’t. And the producers went crazy and David goes on and Christian [Bale] keep acting. And then, in the end, the Pasadena police were literally on set with all of us saying, ‘Stop. They have to stop. They have to stop. Please”.

“A police woman had to yell ‘cut’ for the production to stop. Honestly, everyone heard the word ‘cut’ and dropped off the equipment and started packing up,” Robbie said. “I told myself: ‘Wow, a Pasadena policewoman just closed the movie.’ It was incredible”.

Working with Russell, who frequently collaborates with Oscar winner Bale, turned out to be a different cinematic experience for Robbie.

“No day is the same. He doesn’t want to stop. I could always be on the go”Robby said. “And the same with Christian, who is the lead in this movie. Christian Bale plays an incredible character and he’s also a very, very incredible actor. And they’re both very dedicated to this movie and to his craft.”

Robbie described the 1930s-set mystery as an “epic comedic thriller” alongside John David Washington, Robert De Niro, Anya Taylor-Joy and Taylor Swift. “Amsterdam” marks Russell’s third collaboration with Oscar winner Bale, following “The Fighter” and “American Hustle.” Bale also produces the film. This is also Russell’s fourth film with De Niro, following “Joy,” “American Hustle,” and “Silver Linings Playbook.”

