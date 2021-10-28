Margot Robbie: the 5 most important films of the Australian actress

Margot Robbie is undoubtedly one of the most talented actresses of Hollywood of the last 15 years. Her career, which began in 2007, has undergone a rapid acceleration that has taken her on important sets to work with equally important directors and colleagues. In fact, the actress has worked with directors of the caliber of Martin Scorsese, David Yates, Quentin Tarantino and with actors like Leonardo Di Caprio, Brad Pitt And Will Smith. Throughout his career he has also received various awards and recognitions, such as theAACTA International Awards for Best Actress in a Leading Role and the Critics’ Choise Awards for Best Supporting Actress. A path certainly studded with successes, during which he alternated acting with film production, producing films such as A Promising Woman, nominated for an Oscar as best film. These are the 5 most important films in which he starred Margot Robbie.

The Wolf of Wall Street (2013)

The Wolf of Wall Street is a 2013 film directed by Martin Scorsese, with Leonardo Di Caprio, Jonah Hill And Margot Robbie protagonists. The film received five Oscar nominations while not winning any.

The film follows the rise and fall of Jordan Belfort, a Wall Street broker who achieves success and economic security with scamming activities. Jordan founds the Stratton Oakmont company, for which he hires petty criminals to whom he teaches his own method of cheating. Between parties, drugs and alcohol, he and his partners enjoy the life they have always dreamed of. The results obtained are exceptional, but this leads to a greater degree of exposure to controls.

The big bet (2015)

The second film that is among the most important in which he took part Margot Robbie it is certainly the big bet. Product of 2015 directed by Michael Lewis, here Robbie shares the scene with Christian Bale, Ryan Gosling, Steve Carell And Brad Pitt.

Michael Burry, an eccentric hedge fund manager, discovers in 2005 that the US housing market is at great risk. He thus decides to bet against the market by creating a credit default swap market. This type of investment attracts the ire of those who had invested their savings in the fund managed by Burry, as no one believes that the real estate market will collapse. However, while his investors do not believe in him, other subjects, attracted by his behavior, decide to give his forecasts a chance.

Suicide Squad (2016)

Suicide Squad is a 2016 action film directed and written by David Ayer. The cast includes, in addition to Margot Robbie, Will Smith, Jared Leto And Viola Davies.

After Superman’s death, government agent Amanda Waller decides to create a team of supervillains, to be used for high-risk missions. The members of the so-called Suicide Squad are: Deadshot, Harley Quinn, Capitan Boomerang, El Diablo, Killer Croc and Slipknot. The team will be called into action when Enchantress awakens her brother Incubus, a demon from another world, to exterminate humanity and take revenge on those who had held her prisoner against her will.

The Legend of Tarzan (2016)

The Legend of Tarzan is a 2016 film directed by David Yates, with Alexander Skarsgard, Margot Robbie, Samuel L. Jackson And Christoph Waltz to compose the cast.

Tarzan, after leaving the jungle, became John Clayton III, Earl of Greystoke and lives in London with his wife Jane. He is commissioned to travel to Congo as an emissary of the English Parliament, but does not know that the Belgian captain Léon Rom has organized a diabolical plan that sees the former king of the jungle in the center. Unbeknownst to him, John Clayton III will have to go back to what he was before he entered the civilized world to save his wife and his own life.

Once Upon a Time in … Hollywood (2019)

Among the most important films of Margot Robbie could not miss Once upon a time in … Hollywood, a 2019 film directed by Quentin Tarantino which earned the second Oscar a Brad Pitt. Together with Pitt they act Leonardo Dicaprio And Margot Robbie.

Rick Dalton is an actor who, after the success achieved in the 1950s thanks to spaghetti westerns, tries to follow the wave of success by moving to Hollywood. The best chance for Dalton seems to come when Roman Polanski, the hottest director of the moment, moves right next to his house in Cielo Drive. The goal is to curry favor with the most famous couple of the moment to get a part in some of the famous director’s films, but Charles Manson and his family have other plans.