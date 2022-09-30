Margot Robbie, the Barbie of flesh and blood, turns 32

Margot Robbie blows out 32 candles while recording “Barbie”, a film where she will give life to the popular Mattel doll, and of which several images have been leaked during the week, to the joy of those who have not seen her on screens since 2021, when She put on her Harley Quinn makeup again for the relaunch of “The Suicide Squad.”

Fortunately, this year he releases two films. In early November, she will star in “Amsterdam,” along with Christian Bale and John David Washington, who will be the three suspects in a murder. And at the end of the year, she will be with Brad Pitt in “Babylon”, set in the Hollywood that made the transition from silent to sound films.

She is in the best moment of her career, which she has reached thanks to a vocation that called her since she was little. And she continues to rise, not only as an actress, but also as a producer. Let’s get to know a little more about the birthday girl.

his life in australia

margot robbie She is the third of four children from a marriage that broke up when she was five. She grew up on her grandfather’s farm, a few hours from the east coast of Australia, called the Gold Coast. The house was always full; they were her first public.

“I loved doing shows, there was always a show at my house. I was obsessed with movies, with anything on television, and everything I saw, I recreated it for my mother, who already had enough on her plate with running a house, taking care of four children and I was teasing her: ‘ Mom… mom look at my new show,’ she told Together Magin June 2018.

Her mother heard her daughter’s call and enrolled her in circus classes, receiving a trapeze artist’s certificate at age eight. In high school she took acting classes, and during this period she shot commercials and participated in independent films, which motivated her to move to Melbourne, one of the big cities in the country, and look for an agent.

Since 2008, she began working in different television productions in Australia, the best known being the series “Neighbours”, where she played the talkative Donna Freedman, a guest character, who ended up staying for three years, and for which margot robbie She was nominated for two Logie Awards, the most important on Australian television.

The jump to Hollywood

The film that changed the career of margot robbie It was Martin Scorsese’s “The Wolf of Wall Street,” where she played the calculating wife of Leonardo DiCaprio’s character. Two years earlier she had come to Hollywood and participated in a series (“Pan Am”) and a romantic comedy (“About time”).

“He landed his role in ‘The Wolf of Wall Street’ during our first meeting, pulling Leonardo DiCaprio in the face and slapping him in the face, an improvisation that surprised us all,” confessed Martin Scorsese himself, when the magazine Time He asked her, in 2017, for a brief comment about the actress, who entered his list of the 100 most influential people in the world.

And it is that, between 2013 and 2016, margot robbie She was one of the most requested actresses, participating in half a dozen tapes, most as a co-star. Some of these are “Z for Zachariah”, “Focus” or “The Legend of Tarzan”. But it was her role as Harley Quinn, DC Comics’ deranged anti-heroine, that catapulted her further.

The film was a box office success, but not a critical one, although her role was her most praised, winning Best Actress in an Action Movie at the Critics’ Choice and People’s Choice Awards.

Her facet as a producer

In 2014 margot robbie she moved to London with her childhood friend Sophia Kerr, her then crush and now husband Tom Ackerley, and Josey McNamara. The four created LuckyChap Entertainment, a film and television production company focused on telling stories about women.

When asked about fashion In 2018, about doing business with his friends, he replied: “It’s perfect, because work never seems like work to me. I am always with my best friends, I fully trust them, we know each other very well, we know the strengths and weaknesses of each one and how to distribute projects between us so that we can be as productive and efficient as possible.

LuckyChap’s first production was “I, Tonya”, a film based on the life of figure skater Tonya Harding, which starred Tonya Harding. margot robbieperformance that earned him his first and only Oscar nomination, in 2018.

Other successful LuckyChap productions have been the blockbuster “Terminal”, “Dreamland”, “Birds of prey”, where Margot took up the character of Harley Quinn, or “Promising young woman”, winner of the 2020 Oscar for Best Original Screenplay. And now it’s coming “Barbie”in which margot robbie She is once again a protagonist and producer, proving that, at 32, she is in total control of her career.

