Margot Robbie, the highest paid actress: How much money does she earn?

margot robbie Y Ryan Gosling have dazzled in Hollywood and in social networks with their roles as Ken Y Barbie. There is no place where their names do not sound or where a photograph appears regarding the new film of Greta Gerwing which will be released on June 21, 2023.

Little by little, details about the film have been revealed, including how much money the protagonist has earned thanks to this role. According to the ranking published by ‘Variety’, The actress is now the highest paid in all of Hollywood, and below her is Millie Bobby Brown for her role in ‘Enola Holmes 2’.

How much money does Margot Robbie make for Barbie?

Margot Robbie does not stop accumulating great successes and, according to the ranking of Variety magazine, the protagonist of suicide squad has officially become the actress better paid Hollywood, because the Astrualina has received $12.5 million for the film that he is recording right now, in the same way Ryan Gosling received the same amount.

In reality, the actress was already one of the most sought after in the industry, as she came to charge 10 million dollars for the film. Birds of prey (2020), but the biopic of the mattel doll It has given him the opportunity to have a comeback. Margot Robbie had long been associated with this Project, whose filming ended three days ago.

In the list of the highest paid actors appear 15 actors above Margot Robbie. In this ranking he leads Tom Cruise, who has earned 100 million dollars for ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ and after Will SmithLeonardo DiCaprio and other world famous male actors.

Little is known about the plot of Barbie, as it will revolve around the story of Barbie, a doll who lives in Barbieland and is expelled for not being perfect enough, for which she is forced to embark on an adventure in the real world. With this, the actress hopes to provoke thoughtful conversation as she honors the doll.

How much is Margot Robbie’s fortune?

throughout his race the actress has managed to position herself in the voracious world of Hollywood. When she was 16 years old Margot Robbie had three jobs to help her family, but that girl who had to work in Subway is now a millionaire and little by little she has managed to be highly valued.

Margot Robbie’s fortune goes hand in hand with every job she has done, and her fortune data in 2021 shows that it amounts to almost $26 million. In 2015 he had just 8 million in his bank; but all this changed in 2018 and 2019 where she earned around 20 million dollars.