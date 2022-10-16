Margot Robbie, the icon of the new Hollywood generation – Revista Así

Margot Robbie (1990) is at the peak of her career. With the film “Amsterdam” (David O. Russell) in national theaters, “Babylon” (Damien Chazelle) about to be released and “Barbie” (Greta Gerwig) on ​​the way for 2023, the Australian is recognized as one of the best actresses of his generation. And is not for less.

Daughter of North American parents, from a very young age she knew that she wanted to be an actress, so she participated in several commercials and in the Australian series “Neighbours” and later moved to Melbourne, London, to continue pursuing her dream of reaching the big screen. It was only with the miniseries “Pan Am” that she began her path in Hollywood, alongside Christina Ricci.

But his film debut came from the hand of the romantic comedy “About time” also starring Rachel McAdams. That same year her boom came with the film “The Wolf of Wall Street”, directed by Martin Scorsese. From that moment on, she became a budding it girl worth keeping on the radar.

During the consecutive years, Margot was in charge of making a name for herself in Hollywood cinema through different commercial productions such as “The Big Short” or “The Legend of Tarzan”. But she experienced another leap with her Harley Quinn character by venturing into the DC Universe in the movie “Suicide Squad” and “Birds of Prey.”

She reached the red carpets during the 2018 awards season thanks to the film “I, Tonya”, where she embodied the true story of figure skater Tonya Harding and the media scandal she starred in during the 1994 Winter Olympics. Her performance earned her multiple nominations in the category of best actress.

After starring in several blockbuster movies, in 2020 she once again captured the attention of film experts with the film “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”, playing Sharon Tate, alongside Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio (and directed by Quentin Tarantino ). To her list of achievements should also be added “Bombshell,” alongside Nicole Kidman and Charlize Theron. Both films earned him awards at the Golden Globe and BAFTA awards.

Their couple relationships were almost always kept private. In the summer of 2016, she married her boyfriend Tom Ackerlay, whom she had been dating since 2014.

Robbie has several projects planned in addition to “Barbie”, one of them is “Asteroid City”, by renowned director Wes Anderson. Without a doubt, his path of stars and recognition is still long.