Margot Robbie, the laughing stock of the whole world for this car

After starring in the Barbie movie, actress Margot Robbie showed the public her incredible electric Nissan that costs more than 43 million Mexican pesos. Now, he is the laughingstock of all of Mexico…

October 19, 2022 10:00 a.m.

Margot Elise Robbie is one of those different actresses. brave. A person who had to earn her place from below. The native of Australia, who from a very young age helped her mother on the farm, takes advantage of her maximum stardom after starring in the Barbie movie to stroll through the streets of the United States with an exotic car that made her a laughingstock around the world. world.

As Tork found out, the actress was a Nissan ambassador for many years. Therefore, in addition to being able to pocket a large sum of money, she always enjoyed walking the streets of the United States with incredible cars. This time we will meet the Nissan BladeGlider, an electric prototype created for the tracks that is valued at two million euros (43 million Mexican pesos) and is somewhat strange.

Shining in “The Wolf of Wall Street”, “About Time” and starring in the film “Focus” with Will Smith, Margot Robbie is considered today a true star of film and television. Her wallet has also grown and therefore the Australian is not afraid to give herself certain luxuries with the cars she has in her garage.

As they told this medium, Robbie took advantage of the filming of the Barbie movie to appear in a Nissan BladeGlider that stole all eyes. This functional concept model, presented in 2016 by the brand, has some tremendous characteristics: 272 CV and 707 Nm of torque, 0 to 100 km/h in less than 5 seconds and a top speed of more than 190 km/h.