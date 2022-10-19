Margot Robbie thinks about Lady Gaga as the new Harley Quinn: “She will do something incredible”

In August it was confirmed that Lady Gaga will be the new harley quinn in the sequel to ‘Joker’, the successful film starring Joaquin Phoenix. The news excited millions of fans of the singer and now, a few months later, the opinion of the actress has come to light margot robbiewho also brought this character to life in the DC Extended Universe.

margot robbie She participated as Hailey Quinn in the films ‘Suicide Squad’ (2016), ‘Birds of Prey’ (2020) and ‘The Suicide Squad’ (2021). But she now she has yielded the place to Lady Gaga for the next ‘Joker’ movie. And the idea seems fantastic to him because he believes that the pop star will do a good job in the science fiction film.

“It makes me very happy, because I said from the beginning that all I want is for Harley Quinn to be one of those characters that, like Macbeth or Batman, always go from great actor to great actor,” he said. margot robbie in an interview with MTV News.

The actress compared the situation of Lady Gaga with which he lived in 2018, when he had to get into the skin of Queen Elizabeth I for ‘Mary, Queen of Scots’, a role that had already been played by Cate Blanchett in the 1998 film ‘Elizabeth’.

“It’s a great honor to have built a strong enough foundation that Harley can now be one of those characters that other actors try to play. I think she will do Lady Gaga something incredible with it,” he said.

When will the movie ‘Joker 2’ be released?

‘Joker: Folie à Deux’, the new film about the DC character, will hit the big screen again under the direction of filmmaker Todd Phillips. Its premiere is scheduled for October 4, 2024.

