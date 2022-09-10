Margot Robbie: TNT prepares marathon with iconic films of the actress

Being one of the most requested actresses in the film industry, margot robbie already raises new expectations about her next challenge by embodying the popular doll “Barbie”in the film live action that the director prepares Greta Gerwigalso having as stars Ryan Gosling, Will Ferrell and Simu Liu.

To warm up engines on the new topics that Margot Robbie will bring to the table, TNT prepares a marathon with some of the key productions in the career of this Australian actress; this special will air on saturday August 13 starting at 5:55 p.m. in Mexico.

Throughout her career, Margot Robbie has stood out for playing great characters that are very different from each other, reaping a wide list of admirers. Her acting versatility allowed her to put herself in the shoes of characters like “Harley Quinn”working with great directors like Quentin Tarantino, Greta Gerwig or with great actors like Leonardo Di Caprio, Will Smith and Brad Pitt. Her talent has been recognized by critics and has led her to receive two Oscar nominations.

Focus: Masters of the Scam (starts at 5:55 p.m.)

Nick Spurgeon he’s a pro when it comes to gaining someone’s trust or tricking them into stealing things. One day, in a New York restaurant, Jess he approaches her and asks her to pretend to be her boyfriend so he can get rid of a guy trying to seduce her. They soon start working together as con men and fall in love, but later break up. Three years later and in the middle of a job, Nick and Jess meet again.

Suicide Squad (starts at 7:50 p.m.)

It feels good to be bad… Assemble a team of the world’s most dangerous incarcerated super villains, give them the government’s most powerful arsenal and send them on a mission to defeat an enigmatic and insurmountable entity. United States intelligence officer Amanda Waller has determined that only a secretly convened group of disparate and despicable people with next to nothing to lose will do.

The Wolf of Wall Street (starts at 10:00 p.m.)

Martin Scorsese tells the story of Jordan Belfort, an ambitious New York stockbroker who builds an empire through fraud involving big names on Wall Street.

Once upon a time in… Hollywood (starts at 01:25 a.m.)

Using television popularity as a springboard to the big screen is a trend as old as the film industry itself. Quentin Tarantino introduces Rick Dalton, a declining television actor, and his stunt double, Cliff Booth, as they seek success in the changing Hollywood of 1969.

