Margot Robbie to lead a new sequel to ‘Ocean’s Eleven’

margot robbie is one of the most important emerging figures in Hollywood. Although the actress has participated in great blockbusters and has made a name for herself being the harley quinn in the DC Universe or participating with great directors in movies like The wolf of Wall Streetsoon brand new Barbie with Greta Gerwig and lead a soft reboot of Pirates of the Caribbean, consolidating his career. But there is more. As confirmed The Hollywood Reporteractress work with Jay Roachdirector I worked with in the scandalin a new installment of Ocean’s Eleven.

A movie of Ocean’s Eleven with Margot Robbie that will take us back to the 60s

the production be signed by Robbie herself and Gary Rossresponsible for the previous license film, Ocean’s Eight. But we must highlight some details of the project. Although the plot has not come to light, since we are talking about a film in an early stage of development, we do know that having a script written by Carrie Solomon that transport us to the Europe of the 60’s. 60s? Yes, let’s talk about a prequel. Or of a remake and interpretation of the original.







However, the original tape was released in 1960with a spectacular cast led by Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin and Sammy Davis Jr.. Call The gang of eleven in Spain, it was a box office success in the United States, and its legacy led to the reinterpretation directed by Steven Soderbergh more than four decades later with George Clooney and Brad Pitt. The hit was such that Soderbergh came to get behind the cameras in two more sequels, until the premiere of the movie in 2018. reboot female directed by the aforementioned Ross, who did not have as much support but who offered us the possibility of enjoying Sandra Bullock, Cate Blanchett and Anne Hathaway.

“ Robbie lead a cast that promises to be spectacular

We will have to see how this new sequel is framed and how it is related to the other installments, if it does. Considering the link to the classic movie with Sinatra, Martin and David Jr. in terms of time frame, who knows. Robbie is a reference figure at the box office and his power in Hollywood It is growing. Studios are relying on it to restart or revitalize sagas. If all goes well, get in 2023.