Margot Robbie to star in and produce new Barbie movie

Although the details are not entirely clear, the movie of the most famous doll in the world, Barbie, already has its protagonist. This is the renowned actress Margot Robbie, who in addition to putting herself in the shoes of the Mattel toy will also produce the new film, Variety noted.

As will be remembered, the fiction was announced in 2014, but has undergone changes in its direction and in its leading actress. First it was Jenny Bicks, screenwriter of “Sex and the City”, who was going to take care of the film; later, Amy Schumer was going to put herself under the orders of Diablo Cody; later it was Anne Hathaway, but nothing stuck.

The movie about the most famous doll of all time dates back to 2014 when Sony acquired the rights to the Barbie company to prepare a movie about her. Ultimately, the project passed from Sony to Warner Bros, Mattel, and Robbie’s LuckyChap Entertainment brand. It is then that the long-awaited film will be released in 2023.

“Confidence, curiosity and communication during childhood, and empowering children to imagine themselves in aspirational roles, from princess to president,” Margot Robbie said in a statement, adding that she was “honored” to take on the role and “produce a film that I believe will have a tremendously positive impact on children and audiences around the world.”

Two-time Oscar nominee Ryan Gosling will star opposite Robbie as Ken, Barbie’s longtime boyfriend. The cast includes Emmy-winning actors America Ferrera (“Ugly Betty, “Superstore”) and Kate McKinnon (“Saturday Night Live”), as well as Marvel superhero Simu Liu (“Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings”). »), in roles yet to be revealed.