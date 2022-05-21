Margot Robbie to star in another ‘Ocean’s’ movie

Photo credit: Stephane Cardinale – Corbis – Getty Images

Although all part of the Lewis Milestone film in 1960 that we know here as ‘The gang of eleven’, it was Steven Soderbergh who brought it to the present, and to sex, with his trilogy starring George Clooney, Brad Pitt, Matt Damon or Andy Garcia among others. His proposal was as simple as it was effective, a scandalous cast, a well-written robbery and a sense of rhythm.

However, as was logical, the quality went down as the saga progressed. A clean slate was made with ‘Ocean’s 8’, a kind of female review with Sandra Bullock and Cate Blanchett at the forefront that also featured Anne Hathaway, Rihanna or Awkwafina. The latter, however, was not directed by Soderbergh but by Gary Ross. Since its premiere in 2018 we did not know anything about the franchise until now, when TheHollywoodReporter has confirmed that Margot Robbie will be in charge of leading a new ‘Ocean’s’.

Robbie, in addition to starring in the film, will be producing it with her husband, Tom Ackerley. With such power over the production, it is not surprising that the director is neither Soderbergh nor Ross, but Jay Roach, who already directed her in ‘The Scandal’, a film for which she also got an Oscar nomination for Best Supporting Actress.

Of course, it seems that the details of the plot are completely unknown for now, but the same medium advances that it would be a profound change, without connection with the previous tapes. In fact, it would be set in the 1960s and would take place in Europe, not the United States. The production is still in the early stages of pre-production but is expected to begin filming in the spring of 2023.

Before that we will see Robbie in Greta Gerwig’s long-awaited ‘Barbie’, scheduled for release in July 2023. Also in David O. Russell’s ‘Amsterdam’, where he will share the limelight with John David Washington and Christian Bale, with a release date for on November 4, 2022. In addition, he is also shooting ‘Asteroid City’, the new film by Wes Anderson where we find names like Tom Hanks, Scarlett Johansson, Tilda Swinton, Bill Murray, Bryan Cranston and Adrian Brody, among others. He also has another release date of January 27, 2023 as the lead in Damien Chazelle’s new movie ‘Babylon’, along with Brad Pitt, Katherine Waterston, Tobey Maguire and Olivia Wilde. Enough Margot Robbie for a year? Of course not.