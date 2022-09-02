Margot Robbie to take the place of Johnny Depp in new ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ movie

HAlmost five years have passed since a New ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ movie hit the big screen and many fans are eager for another installment. In 2020 it was reported that a sixth installmentwith a predominantly female cast led by margot robbie.

robby he responded to the reports months later with a cheeky sneer, though not much has been said since.

Of course, many people wonder if Johnny Depp will reprise his role as ‘Captain Jack Sparrow’ in a future movie. Given this, the producer Jerry Bruckheimer pronounced on the subject.

Yes ok Bruckheimer currently focused on promoting Top Gun: Maverick , is also working on a number of other projects. And it looks like this includes content from Disney’s ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’.

In an interview with The Sunday Times, Bruckheimer confirmed that the studio is currently working on two scripts, one with and one without the ‘Birds of Prey’ star. When asked if the Jack Sparrow actor would return for the sequel, the producer said: “Not right now. The future is yet to be decided“.

Fans had mixed feelings about the prospect of margot robbie have the lead role in a ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ movie.

While some seemed to support it, others claimed that the series could not continue without Johnny Depp in the lead role.

Yes ok Jerry Bruckheimer did not completely rule out the possibility, does not seem to be a foregone conclusion. And it doesn’t sound like Depp is interested in donning his pirate hat one more time at the moment.

What will happen to the “Pirates of the Caribbean” franchise?

During the ongoing libel case between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard, much has been said about the Disney film series.

During legal proceedings, Depp has stated that he does not wish to reprise his famous role, even though he has apparently never seen the films.

Despite his lack of interest in returning, fans continue to campaign for his return. A petition in support of the cause garnered more than 100,000 signatures earlier this year and now has new life thanks to this latest legal case.

Former ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ stars have also supported the actor, believing he should be allowed to reprise his Oscar-nominated role.

There is no telling when the public will learn more about any of the ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ projects currently in development.

While many fans would love to see the return of Johnny Depp, it’s safe to assume that many will be delighted to learn that Jerry Bruckheimer and his team are working on ways to continue the action-adventure franchise.