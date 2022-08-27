Margot Robbie transforms into ‘Barbie’, look at the first photo: When is the movie released?

WArner Bros. He surprised his fans and showed the first photo of Margot Robbie as ‘Barbie’. The Australian actress, who gives life to the role, appeared for the first time characterized as the famous Mattel doll.

Immediately social networks reacted positively to the look. The image also went viral and the release date was also announced.

When is the ‘Barbie’ movie with Margot Robbie released?

The film will hit the big screen on July 21, 2023. According to the official networks, the film will only be released in theaters, so during its stay it cannot be seen on streaming platforms.

Cast of the new ‘Barbie’ movie

In addition to the presence of Margot Robbie as ‘Barbie’, the participation of Ryan Gosling as ‘Ken’ has also been confirmed. There will also be América Ferrera, Simu Liu and Will Ferrell.

Margot Robbie – ‘Barbie’

Ryan Gosling- ‘Ken’

America Ferrera – Unannounced Character

Simu Liu – Unannounced Character

Kate Mckinnon – Unannounced Character

Will Ferrell – Unannounced Character

‘Barbie’ trailer

So far no official trailer has been released. So the only glimpse of the film is the photograph that has been released of Robbie by Warner.

(Photo: @wbpictures).