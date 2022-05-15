Margot Robbie unleashes doubts about whether there will be ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’… with or without Johnny Depp?

Amber Heard and Johnny Depp face a story that exceeds fiction, with the trial that has sparked a series of speculations due to the revelations that have occurred in each of the trials. The testimonies resume this week, in Fairfax, Virginia, to follow the historic media trial that for the first time presents two celebrities in a legal fight – face to face – before justice.

Something that has to do with Margot Robbie and Johnny Depp, is that producer Jerry Bruckheimer confirmed that there are two scripts in development for movies of Pirates of the Caribbean, in which one would star the beautiful actress. The great doubt of the Internet users was if there will be a closure of the saga without Johnny Depp as Jack Sparrow.

Margot Robbie monopolizes the attention in social networks

“All the unnecessary hate Margot Robbie will get just because Johnny Depp won’t be in the movie. Lol”, “I don’t understand people complaining when the 5 hated her with or without Jack Sparrow, and on top of that it’s Margot Robbie to shut up now and stop nonsense”, “As Depp fans cry, hold on Margot Robbie”, “We live in a world where there is a person like Margot Robbie. She has to be a wonderful world. Be happy. Good morning”, were some comments of the people before the news.

But the protagonist of the trilogy is Jack Sparrow because he is the character that people like and the saga is meaningless without him. How are they going to make a movie with Margot Robbie and without Johnny Depp. Pay attention to the Twitter insiders who know a lot. What people, really. https://t.co/xhEtPIjoaT – Daniel (@Danilugoce) May 15, 2022

Margot Robbie is a great actress, but a “Pirates of the Caribbean” with her and without Depp (and more so in the current context) can be hated from the start. Can you imagine a installment of “Tomb Raider” without Lara? I do not have the ball of the fortune teller, but the fandom does not usually forgive these fudges. pic.twitter.com/pL6kvgcBWo – José Torres Criado (@torres_criado) May 15, 2022

During an interview at the Happy Sad Confused podcast The actress made a comment about her participation in the pirate tape: “I am not a producer of pirates, toyeah I’m going to sit back and wait for it to develop… We’re very, very excited at the prospect of obviously adding a very key female element to that world.”

Will return to soon DC extended Universe with the character of harley quinn in the new Suicide Squad. In addition to the tape titled Barbie.