Margot Robbie vs Lady Gaga: battle on social networks

Everything has happened so fast that it is even hard to digest.

the successful joker by Todd Phillips It has gone from not considering a second part because I don’t know what about art and I don’t know how many milongas, to coSign a sequel with Joaquin Phoenixwho would be accompanied by a star like Lady Gaga.

Moreover, as anticipated TheHollywood Reporter, the actress would be chosen to give life to Harley Quinnin a sequel that aims to be a musical.

Yes, everything is so bizarre and strange around Joker 2 that the hype with the project cannot be higher.

Margot Robbie IS Harley Quinn and there’s no one that could ever replace her in the role pic.twitter.com/Jdf2aY5dRt — kamala khan’s lawyer (@Targ_Nation) June 13, 2022

Lady Gaga as Harley Quinn in Joker 2? What a shit they are going to do… 😵‍💫 Margot Robbie is and always will be Harley Quinn ♥️ pic.twitter.com/2xkQMiLekN — Noel (@HaskyySiberiano) June 14, 2022

Margot Robbie is Harley Quinn. Lady Gaga, sorry but I don’t make the rules. https://t.co/jdCa1ZF27E — @foddermountain (@foddermountain) June 14, 2022

But of course, whenever there is good or surprising news, there is someone willing to spoil the party for those who enjoy it. And in this case they have been Margot Robbie fans who have crashed a soiree to which they were not invited and to whom they have entered to give the note and leave.

As everybody knows, Margot Robbie has been responsible for embodying Harley Quinn in the DC Cinematic Universewith appearances in suicide squad by David Yesterday, the suicide squad by James Gunn and Birds of prey by Cathy Yan, in what was her own saga, after the success of her character in David Ayer’s film.

Well, for many fans of the Australian actress, the fact that she is the one who gives life to Harley Quinn, It prevents any other actress from playing the character in the cinema. Curiously, this controversy did not travel when Joaquin Phoenix was chosen to be joker, instead of Jared Leto. In fact, the change was applauded and the Oscar for Best Actor endorsed that the choice was very successful.

I don’t see the idea of ​​a Harley Quinn in JOKER 2 bad at all, but…a musical?…That’s as unnecessary as the El Muerto movie xd PDT: Take Lady Gaga out of the project, what is that old woman doing there? Give me back Margot Robbie LPTM! https://t.co/SOdeqyNBVk — Katherine Daniela (@I_am_Katheriine) June 14, 2022

Being Margot Robbie who has proven to be the perfect actress for Harley Quinn doing 3 great interpretations of the character, what need is there to put Lady Gaga to interpret the character… — Ryan (@RyanSunAMD) June 14, 2022

I feel sorry for the fans, but I’m so lazy to think about Lady Gaga aka the intensity becoming Harley Queen. I don’t like her as an actress, I find her tiresome and Margot Robbie is second to none IMHO. – Diegus del Río (@diegusvet) June 14, 2022

Be that as it may, it does not seem logical that an actress be charged, for the mere fact of accepting a project as Lady Gaga would have done. And less, assuring as some fans do, that the only Harley Quinn has been, is and will be Margot Robbie. Nothing is further from reality.

ALSO: This is how Meadow Walker, Paul Walker’s daughter, has changed