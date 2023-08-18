Entertainment

Margot Robbie was offered such a huge amount for a photo of her feet

Actress amid ruckus over ‘Barbie’ margot robbie has surprised many by revealing that she has received a fabulous offer 250,000 pounds For exclusive pictures of her feet. The offer comes from ‘Fun With Feet’, an innovative online platform that allows users to buy and sell photographs of feet.

At just 33, the Hollywood star has been making headlines since her announcement. hero role In the film inspired by the iconic doll. However, this new revelation regarding the offer ofentertainment for a feeThis has generated even more interest towards the actress and her relationship with the entertainment world.

Ken’s life is based on liking Barbie

The platform in question has not only offered the amount to Margot Robbie £250,000 for sharing pictures of her feetBut as an additional incentive, the initial bonus of the same amount has also been increased.

Liz, the founder of Fun With Feet, hasn’t missed an opportunity to expand on what she has to offer. In addition to Margot Robbie, the stage also has proposed to ryan goslingWho is in the lead role opposite Robbie in the upcoming film ‘Barbie’.

