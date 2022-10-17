Margot Robbie wears the ultimate office look with this three-piece from Mango

There are more and more celebrities who decide to wear clothes low cost Y Made in Spainand after knowing the black dress cut out more functional by Olivia Palermo or marvel at the styles of Gigi Hadid signed by Mango, now it is Margot Robbie who has decided to dress with the new collection of this Spanish firm. wearing a office look with honors, his three pieces It can hang in your closet from now on.

The look business woman of Margot Robbie dresses in key low cost

With an infinite range of possibilities and within the reach of all luxury brands, the protagonist of Barbie has decided to amaze us with this three pieces from the new Mango collection. Made up of a tight vest, straight pants with a cut at the bottom and a straight-lined blazer, the actress shines with her own light on the streets of New York.



Margot Robbie in New York with a three-piece Mango and Prada pumps (Photo: Mango)

Eating the Big Apple in strides brimming with style and savoir fairethe Australian reminds us that to follow the trends of the moment it is not necessary to have a budget abundant.

Mark yourself a Margot Robbie exactly

Being inspired by a celebrity’s outfit is fine, but it’s better when we can wear the exact look with a reduced budget. Forming part of the new Mango collection, this wool three-piece is already on sale (and could win sales). It is accompanied by a vest with classic airs, straight pants and an oversize blazer.



The Spanish firm wants to show that these pieces are suitable for all women and uses two models of very different ages (Photo: Mango)

Gray in color and with a business air, this look can be adapted to all situations: with high-heeled shoes or loafers we will achieve an infallible office look, while if we combine it with white sneakers or cowboy boots we will genuinely follow the trends of the moment. In addition, the firm itself shows us a great way to combine it: with a turtleneck sweater and a kind of rhinestone mesh that peeks out from under the vest.





Even if your style is streetwear or aesthetic, this set wants to sneak into your day to day.

Photos | Gtres, Mango