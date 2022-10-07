Margot Robbie weighs in on Lady Gaga’s casting as Harley Quinn in ‘Joker: Folie à Deux’

With her performance in ‘Suicide Squad’, Margot Robbie was key in the rise of Harley Quinn as one of the most popular characters in the DC Extended Universe and in recent superhero movies in general. Since she debuted as the Joker’s girlfriend and anti-heroine in 2016, the Australian actress has returned as Harley Quinn in ‘Birds of Prey’ and ‘The Suicide Squad’, making almost everyone agree that she is the best thing that has happened to DC in a long time.

Currently, Robbie is focused on other projects and officially in “a break” by Harley Quinn. However, in 2024 we will see the character again in the shoes of another actress: Lady Gaga, who will accompany Joaquin Phoenix in ‘Joker: Folie à Deux’, the sequel to the 2019 hit. Let’s remember that, Currently, in the DC Universe, several versions of the same characters coexist (like Phoenix’s Joker and Barry Keoghan’s), and the same will happen with Harley. That is, Gaga does not replace Robbie, but will exist in her own universe apart from her.

Curious about Robbie’s reaction to the new Harley Quinn, the actress seems more than happy to have Gaga take on the character. In a recent interview with MTV News on the occasion of the premiere of her new movie, ‘Amsterdam’, the actress has the following to say about the casting of the famous singer in the iconic role: “It makes me so happy, because I always said that all I want for Harley Quinn is for her to be one of those characters, like Macbeth or Batman, to go from great actress to great actress.. It’s like when he does his version of Batman or Macbeth. I feel like he doesn’t usually happen with female characters. Queen Elizabeth I, but beyond her, which I also had the honor of playing, nothing. I thought ‘Wow! Cate Blanchett played Queen Elizabeth I and now so do I.’ It’s an honor to have built a solid enough foundation that Harley can now be one of those characters that other actresses have the opportunity to play. And I think that [Gaga] going to do something amazing with it”.

As for when exactly Robbie will return to wield Harley’s bat, we don’t know anything for sure. Although the actress declared that she was going to spend some time without interpreting her after ‘Suicide Squad’, questioning her return, she was quick to clarify that she is not ready to say goodbye to her yet and we will see her again in the future. Last summer, James Gunn, director of ‘Suicide Squad’, express his interest in having her for one of his spin-offs for HBO Max after ‘The Peacemaker’, but for now we will have to wait to find out exactly where and when Robbie’s clown princess will reappear.

The Gaga and Joaquin Show

If there are no changes (we already know how the patio is), on October 4, 2024 will hit theaters ‘Joker: Folie à Deux’, again directed and written by Todd Phillips. The long-awaited sequel will once again feature Joaquin Phoenix, after winning the Oscar for Best Actor for the first one, and the aforementioned stellar incorporation of Lady Gaga, in which it is rumored that it will be a film with a high musical component.

The project has been taking shape in recent months with the incorporation of new signingssuch as Brendan Gleeson, Catherine Keener and Jacob Lofland, in addition to the rumored return of Zazie Beetz as Joker’s neighbor. Filming will begin next December in New York.