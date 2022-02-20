Margot Robbie will be Barbie in a movie about the famous doll

Barbie is a doll manufactured by the American toy company Mattel, created in March 1959. (EFE/Giorgio Viera/File)



The film about the most famous doll of Mattel would be released in theaters until 2023 and the actress margot robbie will be in charge of starring in this feature film. But she will not only give life to the main character, she will also produce this project with her company, LuckyChap Entertainment.

In a press release, margot robbie indicated that her new character is someone who promotes confidence, curiosity and communication during childhood, also empowers children to imagine themselves in aspirational roles, from princess to president. Although she did not reveal the plot of the feature film, she said that she was very honored to take on the role and produce a film that will have a tremendously positive impact on children and audiences around the world.

Actress Margot Robbie will play Barbie in her live-action movie. (REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni)

Greta Gerwig is directing this film and also co-writing it with Noah Baumbachyour partner in real life. The plot of the film is currently unknown, however, everything indicates that the creative team behind the production wants to do something completely out of the ordinary, considering what the line of dolls is based on.

a movie of Barbie in live action it’s a long shot, but according to the producer Joseph McNamara: “You think you know what that movie is with Margot as Barbie, but Greta and Noah have subverted it and we can’t wait to get into it.” To which Margot Robbie added: “Barbie she always goes with many accessories, among them is her boyfriend Ken”.

Precisely, the actor who will give life to this character is Ryan Goslingwho at the end of the filming of The Gray Man (brothers project Russian), will start filming his scenes for this new film.

In addition to Margot as Barbie, actor Ryan Gosling will also be in the film, playing Ken. (REUTERS/Andrew Kelly)

This cast is also joined by the actor Simu Liuthe actress America Ferrara and the last to join the project will be the comedian and actress Kate Mckinnon. For now, none of them know the role they will play in this audiovisual production.

