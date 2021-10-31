Margot Robbie will be Barbie in the new film

The wave of live action it has started some time ago and despite the sensational flops it does not seem to stop. The latest news in cinema concerns yet another iconic cartoon that is preparing to come to life. We are talking about Barbie, the most famous doll of all time, which thanks to Greta Gerwig, already behind the camera of Ladybird And Little Women, it will become real.

Barbie, the film has an articulated history even before its actual realization. In fact, the little project dates back to 2016, when the role of Barbie was approached to Amy Schumer. A role that, after Amy left the scene, was then compared, in 2017, to Anne Hathaway for the debut set in 2018. The postponement of filming, interrupted by the pandemic, has forced Sony to a further review which finally led to the name of the beautiful Margot Robbie. Following the right choice of the protagonist, there was great expectation for those who instead would have dressed the role of the eternal boyfriend Ken.

For this role as a true sex symbol – timeless – he was chosen Ryan Gosling. Two beautiful and impossible blondes, just like Barbie and Ken. As for the choice of the protagonist, some names were also screened and then discarded for the direction of the film. Alethea Jones was the first choice that then passed the baton to Greta Gerwig, fresh from the Oscar nomination. Given the filmography signed by Gerwig, the choice makes the project dedicated to the Mattel doll something unique and particularly interesting, as Margot Robbie herself says: “People generally hear“ Barbie ”and think: ‘I already know what the film will be like’. Then they hear that Greta Gerwig is writing and directing it, and they think, ‘Oh, well, maybe not. I do not know.'” .

Margot Robbie films Barbie: rampant skepticism about production

“It’s going to be an unexpected, smart and very funny comedy,” said the production company. It is no coincidence that the writing has important names such as that of Jenny Bicks (among the authors of Sex & the City) And Diablo Cody (who spoke of a “particularly hard failure”), but at the helm of the plot – as well as directing – now there is Gerwig herself. To date little is known about the film, but the few details disclosed come from the protagonist, Margot Robbie: “It’s a film that comes with a lot of luggage on its back. And there are a lots of nostalgic links, Certain. But also several unexpected ways to take them apart “. The wait and curiosity are skyrocketing but we still have to wait some time to find out more.