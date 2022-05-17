Margot Robbie will be in Pirates of the Caribbean, will Johnny Depp participate?

The participation of Johnny Depp in the next productions of Pirates of the Caribbean. However, while the trial involving the aforementioned actor progresses, Disney Plus recalled that the story of the feared pirates will welcome Margot Robbie, who will star in the sixth installment of this series.

The news came in the middle of an interview for the media The Sunday Timesin which the producer of Pirates of the CaribbeanJerry Bruckheimer confirmed two new story projects. At the moment it has not been specified if these would be movies or seriesbut it was stated that Robbie would enter the world of the most well-known and acclaimed pirates of these times.

“Yes. We’re talking to Margot Robbie. We are developing two ‘Pirates’ scripts, one with her and one without her.”confirmed Bruckheimer, about the two projects on the way.

Meanwhile, when the producer of Pirates of the Caribbean On a future participation of Depp in the saga, he specified that at the moment he is not expected to return; however, he left the door open for the future. “Not at the moment, but the future is still undecidedBruckheimer said.

It is noteworthy that, in the middle of the trial that Depp faces against his ex-wife Amber Heard, one of the lawyers asked him if he wanted to participate again in Pirates of the Caribbeanand he responded very accurately confirming that he did not want it.

“The fact is, Mr. Depp, if Disney came to you with $300 million, nothing in the world would allow you to work with them again? Right?”, was the question of the actress’s lawyer. To which Depp replied: “That is true, sir, not even for that amount”, once again rejecting the possibility of playing the iconic pirate Jack Sparrow again.

Given this, the lawyer mentioned that since October 2018 Disney had removed the actor from his role in Pirates of the Caribbean, even before his ex-wife revealed the alleged mistreatment against him; However, Depp stated that he did not know and that this did not surprise him because the company wanted to cut ties with him.

“I was not aware of that … Disney was trying to cut ties with him to be safe as a company,” he said in the middle of the interrogation of the actor.

On the other hand, the actor’s agent confirmed that Johnny Depp was going to be paid $22.5 million for a sixth ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ movie.but after his ex-wife, Amber Heard, accused him of domestic violence, Disney scrapped the project.

Jack Whigham, who testified by video in a courtroom outside Washington, where a high-profile trial between the ex-spouses has been going on for three weeks, said Heard’s column in the Washington Post It was “catastrophic” for Depp’s career in Hollywood.

“After the op-ed it was impossible to get him a studio film,” Whigham told the seven-person jury hearing the case in Virginia court.

Disney decided to go in a “different direction” following the December 2018 publication of Heard’s opinion piece in the postWhigham said. “I contacted them successfully, but I couldn’t get the part in ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ for Johnny,” he said.