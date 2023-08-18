Margot Robbie Will Earn Huge Amount For Barbie’s Success

thank you for the great success barbie movie Whole world, Margot Robbie will enjoy the millionaire sum, Not only from the salary received for participating in the film, but also from the bonus for box office income. Apart from being the protagonist, the film was also produced with a production company founded by the actress.

Since its premiere, Production directed by Greta Gerwig set viewership records in the United States and around the world. despite sharing the premiere oppenheimerAnd so compete with another film in which a million-dollar investment was made, this film has always been one of the most watched films and broke all kinds of records.

Logically, the success of this immense popularity also translated into profits that those responsible for the film made. in this matter, even a part of that fortune reached margot robbiewho received excessive additional data What he had already earned for working in the film.

as reported Diversity, The actress earned around US$50,000,000, between what he received for his salary and the bonus he received for the success of the film. Despite the staggering numbers, it’s generally a normal move for some actors, especially stars with potential. Robbie, On many occasions, when participating in this type of film, they include a clause in their contract to receive financial benefits if the production does well at the box office.

In fact, since its premiere, barbie It grossed over US$526,000,000 in the United States alone and over US$657,000,000 in the rest of the world for its release., that way, The total gross at the box office exceeded $1 billion., A portion of that huge amount was earmarked for the hero’s bonus.

with these numbers, barbie It became the second highest-grossing film in the history of Warner Bros. The only production that managed to cross this stage second part of Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows, Released in 2011, it brought an end to the iconic saga Collection reached US$1,341,000 during its screening in cinemas around the world. Despite being in second place, greta gerwig movie continues in theaters, so it wouldn’t be a surprise to see it approaching the numbers harry potter Or even get first place.

other brands he’s been with Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling film was one of Highest grossing film directed by a woman, Who had the previous record in this case frozen 2Disney animated production.

In addition to his participation in the cast, Robbie Since, he also had another important part in the film his production company was in charge of getting it done, call out LuckyChap EntertainmentThis company was founded in 2014 by the actress together Tom Ackerley, Josie McNamara and Sophia Kerr,

