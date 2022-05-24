Margot Robbie will lead a new sequel to Ocean’s Eleven

The actress Margot Robbie is ready to burst the box office in one way or another, and the fact is that the model and producer is already confirmed to star in high-profile projects, such as “Barbie”, and is emerging as the main character of other acclaimed titles, such as “Pirates of the Caribbean 6″, crowning her as one of the most important emerging figures in Hollywood.

Robbie, who became known with another blockbuster character, Harley Quinn, in the DC Comics Universe, continues to consolidate his career. As confirmed by an article in The Hollywood Reporter, the actress is going to meet again with a renowned director. We are talking about Jay Roach, who was at the productive head of “El Escándalo”, where Margot Robbie also worked. Now, both return for a new installment of Ocean’s Eleven.

This feature film will be signed by Robbie and Ross, responsible for the previous license project, Ocean’s Eight. To date, the plot line of the film has not transpired, as the film is in an early stage of development. What we do know about Ocean’s Eleven is that it has a script written by Carrie Solomon, who will take us to Europe in the 60s.

Ocean’s Eleven could be either a prequel or a remake of the original film, which was released in 1960. At that time it had a spectacular cast led by Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin and Sammy Davis Jr. “The gang of eleven”, for its original title in Spain, was a box office success in the United States. His legacy led to the reinterpretation directed by Steven Soderbergh more than four decades later with George Clooney and Brad Pitt.

The success of the franchise continued to grow until Soderbergh went behind the scenes in two more sequels, until the female reboot starring Sandra Bullock, Cate Blanchett and Anne Hathaway was released in 2018. Studios are relying on her to reboot or reinvigorate sagas. If all goes well, it will arrive in 2023.