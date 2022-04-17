For more than 60 years, the doll Barbie has dominated the toy market. It all started with the cunning of a mother, who observed that her daughter wanted more to play with dolls with the characteristics of a woman. Mattel began to enjoy greater prestige since then. Due to its popularity, it has its own series of animated movies. After years of waiting and speculation, it’s finally time for a live action. Margot Robbie will literally be a Barbie in her next movie and there can be no better news. We tell you about the cast and some important details.

The project to bring Barbie to life is long overdue. It was in 2014 when Sony got the rights to make the film. However, there have been various drawbacks that have undone all efforts. In these years it has been known that Amy Schumer and Anne Hathaway were considered to star in the film. But everything seems to indicate that they have resigned or that they did not really become part of the cast. Fortunately, there is enormous progress and even tentative release dates. One of the best news has been confirming that Margot Robbie will act as the doll and Ryan Gosling will be Ken.

Despite having other projects, the interpreter will be in charge of giving life to Barbie and of being one of the producers. According to the latest reports, she would be sharing the screen with Will Ferrell, America Ferrara, Emma Mackey and Simu Liu. There are no leaks on how the story will unfold, although it doesn’t seem to be anything traditional because Greta Gerwig will be directing. Added to that, Gerwig has co-authored with her husband, Noah Baumbach, the filmmaker behind Marriage Story and others. Thus, the public could be enjoying a cinematographic gem towards the beginning of 2023. And, while this is happening, Margot is replaced in another production.

Margot Robbie won’t be the next actress to play Harley Quinn

Warner Bros sees with increasing satisfaction that his new Batman film has been a success. batman premiered a few weeks ago and has dazzled the new perspective of Gotham. A darker city with a different eccentricity, which is what Matt Reeves has offered in this installment. These have been one of the reasons the company is planning to amplify the DC universe and move on to making consequential series. With Reeves’ new perspective, it opens up the possibility of bringing in more characters and adapting them to his particular world. So great news is glimpsed as to what the cast would be.

According to the portal Giant Freakin Robot, Harley Quinn will have a different face. Although it is not yet known for sure who will be able to displace Robbie, it is most likely that she has no place in this universe. It is rumored that the psychiatrist could be Victoria Pedretti, and she would act inside the psychiatric hospital of Arkham. Even so, everyone is convinced that any other actress will have to work hard to play such a good role like the Australian one. Of course, the plans for this Batman saga may be more particular and they want to definitively move away from what has already been done.

Be that as it may, the truth is that it will be exciting to see margot robbie become a global icon and add energy to a plastic world.