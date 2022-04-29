Margot Robbie will look divine as Barbie and this image proves it

margot robbie He surprised his followers with the first image where he appears as Barbie to bring the famous Mattel doll to life in the live action.

The actress not only knows how to attract attention for her unparalleled talent but also for her beauty that has enchanted her millions of followers. However, this time she was surprised to appear in a photo fully personified as Barbie in the film that already has a release date.

Margot Robbie has already become Barbie and her followers loved it

Margot Robbie was not the first candidate to bring the famous doll to life, in 2015 it was announced that the film live action It was going to be starring Amy Schumer, although it was canceled due to scheduling problems for the actress. Then many spoke that Anne Hathaway could be chosen, although she also decided to leave the project aside.

However, the directors and producers of the film set their sights on Margot to star in the film which is expected to be a huge success at the box office. Along with the actress will also be Ryan Gosling as the protagonist and Will Ferrell, Simu Liu, Kate MCkinnon, Emma Mackey, América Ferrera in characters not yet revealed in the film that will be released on July 21, 2023.

And you, Would you like to see this Barbie movie starring Margot Robbie?