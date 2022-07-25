Entertainment

Margot Robbie will participate in the end of the series that catapulted her to fame

The vast majority of actors start their careers from the bottom. And they generally do it in the hands of low-cost productions, in secondary roles or in some television series. margot robbie He did a little of everything.

The 32-year-old actress made her debut in 2008, where she starred in a number of Australian movies. That same year, she joined a series that would put her on the radar of American productions. Is about neighbors, an Australian soap opera that had its first episode in 1985 and has been on the air ever since. It’s about the longest-running drama series in Australian history.

