Margot Robbie will participate in the end of the series that catapulted her to fame

The vast majority of actors start their careers from the bottom. And they generally do it in the hands of low-cost productions, in secondary roles or in some television series. margot robbie He did a little of everything.

The 32-year-old actress made her debut in 2008, where she starred in a number of Australian movies. That same year, she joined a series that would put her on the radar of American productions. Is about neighbors, an Australian soap opera that had its first episode in 1985 and has been on the air ever since. It’s about the longest-running drama series in Australian history.

This television program was characterized by opening the doors to various Australian celebrities, among which stood out Russell Crowe, Guy Pearce, Minogue KylieBrothers Hemsworth, margot robbie, among many others. However, after 37 years on the air, the series will come to an end this year. The news was confirmed by the show’s producers. “neighbors It will go off air this summer. Following the loss of our largest partner in the UK and despite our intense search for a financial alternative, we simply have no choice but to cancel the programme” they commented.

Liam Hemsworth, Margot Robbie and Russell Crowe are some of the stars who passed through Neighbours.

The show follows the lives of the inhabitants of the fictional suburb of Erinsborough, located in Melbourne, Victoria. At the beginning, the story focused on three families, but over time and with the entry and exit of its actors, the narrative expanded. In addition, it is a drama that touches on various aspects of relationships, tragedies, crimes, sexuality, pregnancy, among others.

And in said fiction, margot robbie, had a very important role. In 2008, and at the age of 17, the actress debuted on the show with the role of Donna Freedman. At first, she was just a cameo but she was quickly added to the main cast. She participated in a total of 354 episodes until in 2011, he decided to leave the series to participate in other projects. Her work in the series earned her great recognition and she was even nominated several times for the logie awards (a kind of Australian Emmys).

The truth is that that same year, in 2011, robby starred in an American series called Pan Am which focused on the pilots and stewardesses of the famous airline company. And thanks to these two projects, the doors of Hollywood were opened to the blonde because in 2013 she participated in About Time Y The wolf of Wall Street. The latter meant the final leap to fame and the rest is history.

But margot robbie don’t forget your roots and is scheduled to make her return as Donna Freedman in the final episode of neighbors. Also, Minogue Kylie, Guy Pearce, and other actors will make guest appearances. It will be broadcast on 28 of July and as reported, the actress filmed her participation from Los Angeles.

Audiences will see Donna Freedman for the last time in the series finale.

It should be remembered that the actress has a very tight schedule and is currently one of the highest paid and most in-demand actresses in the industry. Recently, she finished filming Barbiethe film of Greta Gerwig where he will play the main character. In addition, this year opens amsterdamthe new of David O. Russell and among his next projects stand out Babylon of Damian Chazelle, Asteroid City of wes anderson and the prequel Big fraud.

