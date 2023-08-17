Rumor: Margot Robbie will return to the DCU as Harley Quinn

Expect more from Gotham’s Joker Princess as Harley Quinn may return to the DCU. Although James Gunn and Peter SafranWhile DC studio presidents haven’t officially said anything, an insider who’s been reliable in the past says it’s a fact that Margot Robbie will be reprising the role she first played in Suicide Squad. Anyway the question is in which project he will do it.

via twitter account hello my time to shinewho have often been correct in their revelations, rest assured we will see margot robbie as Harley Quinn for the DCU, franchise and semi reboot that will be led by James Gunn. It comes as no surprise, as the two worked together on The Suicide Squad (91%), the third project in which the two-time Oscar nominee brought the character to life.

What is Harley Quinn’s future in the DCU movies?

However, there are few details regarding the importance of this role in the franchise. Gunn confirms it Superman: Legacy, a film he will write and direct, will take place in a world where many superheroes already exist and leads to believe that many supervillains will also exist. Since the filmmaker is being very selective and arbitrary with the elements that will be placed in the now-defunct DCEU, it will be interesting to see what he does with the anti-heroine.

“I can confirm that Margot Robbie will return to the DCU as Harley Quinn” (Credits: Twitter)

As for Robbie, it’s been a great year for the protagonist and creator of Barbie (88%). He received critical acclaim for his work in that film and Babylon (63%). But the strong box office performance of the doll film will definitely earn him the full confidence of Warner Bros. Discovery Studios, which also owns the DC franchise. Perhaps she has some ideas about Harley’s future herself, since she has her own production company and is very attached to the Joker.

For the time being, since he’s a character adapted from Batman, maybe we can just wait for him. the brave and the Bold, However, after the events of suicide squad Perhaps it will remain under the control of Amanda Waller and her team and this manipulative character of Viola Davis will have her own series, which perhaps explains why her return has been confirmed in the early stages of development for the DCU.

In her own right, Harley is one of the DC Comics firm’s most unlikely treasures. So much so that their headline animated show rated for older audiences is already in its fourth season and even has a Valentine’s Day special. In that project, she is voiced by Kaley Cuoco. She will also co-star in the game Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice LeagueSo he will have a lot in store for the fans.

As more plans for the DCU are revealed, it’s worth remembering that Blue Beetle (79%), which will be released in theaters this week, will be part of the franchise. and they can still find barbie New episodes of Harley Quinn (96%) are being released weekly on HBO Max while in theaters. So there’s a lot to look forward to, even if the strikes delay production of the new saga further.

