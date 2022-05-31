Margot Robbie will star in and produce a new film in the franchise “The Big Swindle”

Margot Robbie will be the protagonist of the new film of the franchise. (REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni)

the actress of The wolf of Wall Street Y suicide squad will star in a prequel Ocean’s Eleven. The robbery comedy that has become popular in recent years for having names like Brad Pitt, George Clooney, Matt Damon Y Julie Roberts, in this case he will take a new path and go back in time. margot robbieIn addition to starring in it, she will be the producer.

Director Jay Roachwho worked with robby in drama The scandalwill be the director of the film. Carrie Solomon is in charge of the script and the story would take the protagonists to Europe in the 60s. The last title of the franchise was Ocean’s 8: The Scammers, made by Sandra Bullock, Cate Blanchett Y Anne Hathawayand directed by Gary Ross. This group did not have the expected success and Warner decided to face the franchise from another side. They want a gang of swindlers/thieves and the appeal is still to bring each of the team members together like the rest of the franchise.

Brad Pitt, George Clooney and Matt Damon have been part of the franchise. (Warner Bros. Pictures)

Currently, margot robbie He has a complicated schedule. It’s with the release of the new movie David O Russell, amsterdamY Babylon of Damian Chazelle. In addition, it is already engaged in the production of Barbie and is wanted by Disney to take her to Captain Jack Sparrow’s ship as the new leader of Pirates of the Caribbean. This would be the biggest complication of the current producer of the next the big scam.

Warner’s initial plan is for the prequel to Ocean’s start production in the first half of 2023 and that would not yet be 100% confirmed for the reasons stated above. According to hollywoodreporterso far those involved in the new film, in addition to actress and director, are the producers Tom Ackerley (Promising Young Woman) Y Michelle Graham (The scandal), and executive producers Olivia Milch and Josey McNamara.

Currently, Robbie is involved in the production of “Barbie”. (Warner Bros.)

The final confirmation is still missing, but margot robbie I would have everything ready to be a new member of The big scam.

