Margot Robbie will star in the new installment of ‘Ocean’s Eleven’

Robbie will star in and produce a prequel set in Europe in the 1960s. Photo: Europa Press

The ‘Ocean’s Eleven’ saga, starring by George Clooney, Matt Damon or Brad Pitt, began in 2001 and its last installment was in 2018, when the female ensemble film ‘Ocean’s 8’ was released, with Sandra Bullock, Cate Blanchett or Anne Hathaway. The franchise add a new title will count with Margot Robbie as protagonist.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Robbie will star Y will produce a prequel set in Europe in the 60s. Behind the scenes will be Jay Roach, who previously directed Robbie in ‘The Scandal’ (‘Bombshell’). The script will be carried out by Carrie Solomon.

“The project is under active development and does not yet have the green light, but the objective is to start the production in the spring of 2023″, emphasizes the American publication

robby will produce the film alongside Tom Ackerley, his partner at LuckyChap. Roach will also serve as producer with Michelle Graham via Shingle Delirious Media. Gary Ross, Olivia Milch and Josey McNamara of LuckyChap are the executive producers. Village Roadshow also participates in the Executive production and in the financing of the project.

After the premiere of ‘Ocean’s Eleven’ in 2001, came ‘Ocean’s Twelve’ (2004) and ‘Ocean’s’ 13 (2007). All three films are directed by Steven Soderbergh. The Female version 2018 features Gary Ross as director.

In addition to the ‘Ocean’s Eleven’ prequel, Robbie will premiere forthcoming David O. Russell’s Amsterdam; Babylon under Damien Chazelle; Asteroid City, directed by Wes Anderson; Greta Gerwig and Ruin Barbie. He will also return to life as Harley Quinn in Gotham City Sirens. For his part, Roach prepares a fourth installment of the saga Austin Powers. The film will star Mike Myers as screenwriter Y protagonist.