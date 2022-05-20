Margot Robbie will star in the Ocean’s Eleven prequel!

Margot Robbie has previously worked with director Jay Roch, the new installment of Ocean’s Eleven could start shooting in 2023

margot robbie is one of the most sought-after stars in Hollywood, is known for being the protagonist of Birds of prey, Warner Bros brings her on board with the prequel to Ocean’s Eleven.

robby will star in and produce the new film in the franchise of Ocean’s Eleven with the director Jay Rockthey previously worked in 2019 on the movie Bombshell.

The script of Ocean’s Eleven is being written by Carrie Solomonthe details of the plot are still unknown, the only information is that the film will be set in Europe in the decade of 1960 and are considering starting production in spring 2023.

Ocean’s and its derivations

The 1960 original film Ocean’s 11 starred members of the group Rat Pack ( Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin, Sammy Davis Jr., Peter Lawford and Joey Bishop).

In 2001 there was a new version and the director was Steven Soderbergin this version the protagonists were George Clooney, Brad Pitt, Matt Damon, Julia Roberts, Andy Garcia, among others, the film grossed 450 million dollars worldwide at the box office.

In 2004, Ocean’s Twelve He returned with the protagonists of the 2001 film, three years later Ocean’s Thirteen arrived with the already known stars.

For 2018, Ocean’s 8 came to the screen, starring Sandra Bullock as Danny Ocean’s (George Clooney) sister, her fellow raiders were Cate Blanchette, Anne Hathaway, Mindy Kailing, Helena Bonham Carter, Awkafina, Rihanna, and Sarah Paulson.

Ocean’s 8 surpassed Ocean’s Twelve What to Ocean’s Thirteen at the national box office.