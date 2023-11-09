Margot Robbie wore Crocs in the best way possible

Once for an international press tour barbie Starting in June, I quickly became accustomed to seeing Margot Robbie’s show-stealing style on my timeline almost every day. It was also part of my morning routine to watch Robbie air out which of Barbie’s most recognizable outfits she wore for each event. So I think we can all agree that Robbie has really spoiled us with his wardrobe choices this summer. Unfortunately, we haven’t seen much of the actor since then barbie Red carpet events that ended in mid-July (breath, But on November 6, Robbie stepped out in Australia for a rare meeting with her husband Tom Ackerley in bright yellow platform Crocs – a far cry from the six-inch mules she practically lived in a few months earlier.

Robbie looked cool and casual while out and about in Perth on Monday afternoon. babylon The actor’s off-duty look included a cropped graphic baby tee, which he paired with wide-leg trousers — a funky take on the classic 9-to-5 silhouette. She also opted for rectangular sunglasses and a sleek black shoulder bag, which allowed her rubber slip-ons to grab all the attention. Her shoes seemed to channel the plastic-y wardrobe of another Mattel toy: Polly Pocket, the miniature doll that’s half the size of one of Barbie’s feet. This is a perfect parallel to the toy. Too There’s a movie coming out soon about him (Emily in Paris Actor Lily Collins is set as the film’s star).

ghosting/backgrid

This is not the first time that thick socks have been seen in the star’s street style. Just last week, while sipping coffee on the Gold Coast, Robbie once again used her shoes to spice up her neutral number. This time, she paired them with a gray T-shirt, medium-wash jean shorts, a black bucket hat, and a rattan bag from Prada. The whole combination has me dreaming of 70-degree weather while here on the East Coast the temperatures continue to drop (*insert crying emoji*).

mtrx/backgrid

If you’re also jealous of Robbie’s summer outfit, and want to add some of her pieces to your autumn ensemble, press Add to Cart on the TZR-approved styles below.