Margot Robbie would star in a prequel to ‘Ocean’s Eleven’ – El Financiero

australian actress margot robbie would become a professional thief when starring in the prequel of the movie Ocean’s Elevenwhich portrays scammers who commit million dollar heists in a casino from Las Vegas. Although the Warner Bros project is in development and official confirmation is awaited, would also serve as producer with his company LuckyChap Entertainment.

robby would be directed by Jay Roach (The Fockers: My Husband’s Family, Like it was the first time Y austin powers), with whom already worked in Bombshell (2019), with which she was nominated as Best Supporting Actress at the Oscars 2020. The cast is expected to be ready to start production at the spring 2023despite the fact that it would be spliced ​​with the premiere of the live-action Barbie with Robbie under the camera of Greta Gerwig, which will be released on July 21, 2023.

What we know about the ‘Ocean’s Eleven’ prequel

Although its main argument has not been disclosed, it is known that Carrie Solomon is working on the scriptwhich is expected to take place far from Sin City, in Europe in the sixtiesaccording to information from Variety. The title has also not been confirmed.

In 2001, Steven Soderbergh re-released Ocean’s Eleven with a trilogy starring George Clooney, Matt Damon and Brad Pitt which was inspired by the 1960s movie of the same name, though this time with Frank Sinatra and Dean Martin.

The success was the one that years later came Ocean’s Eight (2018), which starred Anne Hathaway, Mindy Kaling, Sarah Paulson, Rihanna, Helena Bonham Carter and Awkwafina. Together with Robbie, who still has other films in the works such as amsterdam (David O. Russell) and Babylon (Damien Chazelle), Roach will also serve as producer.