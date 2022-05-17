Margot Robbie would star in the new ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ movie | Films

Irais M.

Meanwhile, Johnny Depp’s future in the franchise remains uncertain.

The delivery of Pirates of the Caribbean with Margot Robbie as the protagonist is still standing, producer Jerry Bruckheimer confirmed. Two years have passed since this possibility was announced and, after the uncertainty about the future of Johnny Depp in the saga, there was speculation as to whether the actress would participate in the sixth film or in a spin-off.

“Yes, we are in talks with Margot Robbie”, pointed out the also producer of Top Gun: Maverick. “We are developing two dashes of Pirates of the Caribbean. One with her, one without her”, he explained to The Times.

when it premiered Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides (2011), Disney announced that they would film the fifth and sixth films in the franchise at the same time, but since the release of Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales (2017) have not released anything else. This means that the script in which Margot Robbie does not participate would be the expected one pirates of the caribbean 6.

Bruckheimer, of course. was also questioned about the presence of

Johnny Depp in the saga, . “Not at this point,” he stated about the actor’s involvement in pirates of the caribbean 6without completely ruling it out. “You still have to make decisions about the future,” said the producer.

It is anticipated that the spin-off from Pirates of the Caribbean with Margot Robbie count on a script by Christina Hodson, with whom the actress has already teamed up in birds of prey (2020).

Margot Robbie, whose prominent roles include that of Harley Quinn as part of the DCEU, will also star in and produce the film. live action from Barbie.