Margot Robbie’s Barbie is much better than we thought

Everything you thought you knew about Barbie… forget about it! Margot Robbie’s film has all the ingredients to succeed.

Barbiethe live-action film inspired by the famous doll from Mattel, is emerging as one of the most interesting projects of the future. According to Screen Rant, it could turn out to be much better than we imagined. This film will be the first live-action adaptation of the franchise, which often used animated incarnations. Margot Robbie leads a project in which they are also Ryan Gosling, Ariana Greenblatt, Will Ferrell, Simu Liu, America Ferrera, emma Mackey, kate mckinnon Y Alexandra Shipp. A scandal cast that turns the film into a mass event.

Although Barbie has been the subject of much debate today, the truth is that the controversy surrounding her creation in 1959. The creator of the character, Ruth Handler I declare that “I based the body of my toy on another doll called Lili of German origin, which was a joke gift from a prostitute that was given out at bachelor parties«. There are some rumors about the Margot Robbie movie that have not yet been confirmed. These say that there is a metalanguage aspect to the plot. Will Ferrel is said to play the CEO of a toy company. We don’t know if he will be Mattel or not.

Direction, casting, potential… It all looks amazing!

Greta Gerwig is the writer and director of Barbie, the film that Margot Robbie will lead. As you have seen, the list of stars accumulates in the cast. Greta Gerwig’s film has enormous potential and could help Mattel achieve what it has been trying to do for decades: represent female empowerment. Everything indicates that it will be a success, especially with the actress from harley quinn as protagonist. We are talking about one of the best actresses of the moment. Everyone who has worked with her, from Martin Scorsese a Quentin Tarantino either James GunnThey have praised his talent.

To make matters worse, the director is one of the most acclaimed in recent years. Yours are the addresses of Lady Bird Y little women, two films that featured brilliant actors and elevated strong and powerful female characters. On the other hand, Margot Robbie talked about Barbie in British Vogue a few weeks ago. Her words only make the film earn more points for its premiere. «People often hear the name of the doll and think that they already know the movie they are going to see. So, she hears Greta Gerwig’s name and realizes she’s not going to be like that.«, Said the protagonist.

The film is expected to hit theaters next year, in 2023.