Margot Robbie’s Barbie movie adds a new member to the cast

With each new casting, the live-action adaptation of Greta Gerwig of Mattel’s renowned line of Barbie toys just got more exciting. Each new addition seems to attract more serious firepower from across the industry, and the Oscar-nominated director now has another star to work with: Alexandra Shipp. According to an exclusive report from Variety, the star of Tick, Tick… Boom! He will star opposite leads Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling in an undisclosed role.

Shipp joins a stacked ensemble featuring Simu Liu, America Ferrera, Kate McKinnon and Arianna Greenblatt, who also star in currently unknown roles. The details of the Barbie movie, in general, remain a mystery, with only the cast and crew being any indication of what this movie will be.

Gerwig will direct for the first time after her Oscar-nominated efforts on Lady Bird and Little Women, but she is also writing the film with her frequent creative partner Noah Baumbach. Robbie’s LuckyChap Entertainment is producing the film with Tom Ackerley joining her on production.

Barbie reunites Shipp and Greenblatt for yet another project, and the two will also appear in the upcoming thriller 65 starring Adam Driver, though Shipp will only play a minor role. Her breakthrough performance from last year came courtesy of Tick, Tick…Boom! Lin-Manuel Miranda, where she starred opposite Andrew Garfield’s Jonathan Larson as her jilted girlfriend, Susan, who breaks up with her due to her obsession with success in the theater world.

When Barbie is finally brought to life in live action, it will be the most diverse and talented media adaptation of the series to date. The film was expected to begin production in early 2022 on track for a theatrical release sometime in 2023. @worldwide