Margot Robbie’s Barbie Movie: Cast, Release Date & First Look at the Movie

next movie, Barbiehas been generating a lot of buzz a whole year ahead of its 2023 release date. suicide squad star margot robby32, will take on the title role of Barbie in the Greta Gerwig movie along with many other successful Hollywood actors. Below is everything you need to know, including more about the cast, release date, and first look. Barbie!

The cast

Greta’s latest project is filled with plenty of A-list actors! In addition to Margot taking on the role of Barbie, many others will be joining her, including ryan gosling, 41, like Ken. On June 15, Warner Bros. Pictures shared a Ryan’s photo in character via Twitter! Will FerrellThe 55-year-old will also join in playing the role of CEO of Mattel, the toy company that created the Barbie doll in 1959.

Other cast members that have been announced include Sex education‘s Emma Mackey, Shang Chi star simu-liu, America Ferrera of Ugly Bettyprevious SNL star kate mckinnon, Insecure‘s isa rae, Hari Nef, miguel wax, and more. America spoke with PEOPLE about the upcoming film and shared that the public should put aside any expectations. “People have no idea what to expect [with the film], and I think that’s the right vibe,” he said. “Whatever you think it is, it isn’t. It’s something else. Not all the roles of the above actors in Barbie have been announced as of this writing.

‘Barbie’ release date

The studio officially announced the release date of the highly anticipated film on April 26 via Instagram. In the announcement, Warner Bros. also shared a photo of Margot as the beloved character! They captioned the post with the release date, “#BARBIE July 21, 2023 Only in theaters.”

BarbieThe star even talked about the project to british fashion back in June 2021. “Right, it comes with a lot of baggage [playing Barbie]!” she said. “And a lot of nostalgic connections. But with that comes a lot of exciting ways to attack him. People usually listen to ‘Barbie’ and think, ‘I know what that movie is going to be,’ and then they hear that Greta Gerwig is writing and directing it, and they’re like, ‘Oh, well, maybe not.’” Greta directed the movie. independent 2017, lady birdas well as the 2019 movie Little woman starring saoirse ronan, Florence PughY Timothee Chalamet.

First glance

An official trailer for Barbie It hasn’t been released yet, but there have been several first glimpses of the movie released by the studio. Also, Margot and Ryan have been spotted during the filming of the movie! A source close to the production team said hollywoodlife that the actress even worked on her birthday. “Margot had to work the week of her birthday, but she was really sweet because she was surprised when the cast and crew gave her a giant Barbie cake to celebrate her birthday while she was working,” the source told us. . Some of the first looks at the character included a hot pink cowgirl outfit and Ryan’s black cowboy look. They were even seen in 1980s style inline skates with hot pink ensembles that embraced the iconic doll’s famous color.

Viewers will see Margot’s character find herself outside of “Barbieland” after not being perfect enough, as she ventures into the real world, according to Insider of the movie. However, the actress has told people that she leaves all preconceived notions at the door. In December 2020, she Margot told him the hollywood reporter, “We like things that feel a little off center. Kind of like Barbie where the IP, the name itself, people immediately have an idea of, ‘Oh, Margot’s playing Barbie, I know what that is,’ but our goal is to be like, ‘Whatever you’re thinking, we’re going to give you something totally different, which you didn’t know you wanted.’” The wolf of Wall Street the star is co-producing the film with her husband tom ackerley. Other producers include robby brenner, walter parkes, david heymanCEO of Mattel in real life Ynon KreizY Joseph McNamara.