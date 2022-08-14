Margot Robbie’s black two-piece on the beach

That white is the most summery color is indisputable. years of fashion ad lib we have been taught that this shade is the most appropriate when it comes to showing off your tan and giving that halo hippie chic to our closet. However, more and more women are opting for black when high temperatures surround us and it is time to go to the beach. Example of this is Margot Robbie and the black two-piece she has worn in Formentera on the occasion of her friend Cara Delevingne’s birthday celebration.

The protagonist of the new Barbie movie has taken a well-deserved break and has traveled to the Spanish island to meet not only the British model but also Poppy Delevigne and Sienna Miller. All of them, wonderful, enjoying a day of sun and beach, and Margot decided to show off her style with a total black look.

As can be seen in the image, Margot has worn a black skirt and top bandeau matching fringe which has been seasoned with a bucket hatalso in black, by Chanel. A set that may surprise many, but is ideal for two reasons. The first is that black color enhances tan moreno matter how light it is. The second is that the black It stylizes much more than white.

Wear black in summer? Yes

There is a false myth surrounding this color that says that garments of this color absorb more heat and make you sweat more and notice more heat. Incorrect. It is not the color that makes you less resistant to high temperatures, it is the fabric of the garments. Margot Robbie has chosen a cotton two-piece, since its greatest quality is breathability. Hence, she can wear a black look and enjoy the same comfort as with a white one. In fact, we may wear white in summer, but if the fabric is not breathable, we will be very hot.

Silk is another of the coolest fabrics for summer and hence the black silk lingerie dresses are the most demanded of the summer season. And they are black, not white. There must be a reason.

