Margot Robbie’s Confusion

The truth is that a mistake can be made by anyone. But the one starring margot robbie It will go down in the tabloid history books. The reason? His total blunder. The scrambled protagonists? Two redheads at the head. This is how one of the best anecdotes can be summarized that, despite having happened in the cold Christmas of 2015, and in the heart of London, has come to light with the warmth of this August and seven years later. It all happened when the then also actress Meghan Markle had not yet reached the life of the prince Harry and the crazy brother of the heir frequented the soirees and nightclubs of the capital of the United Kingdom.

It turns out that a few days before Christmas Eve 2015, the well-known model Suki Waterhouse organized the typical pre-party aperitif at home. An already traditional meeting in the chic calendar of the city attended by all the moderns and the people in the moment: Cara Delevingne, Sienna Miller… Among them, of course, the aforementioned Robbie and Harry who, at a given moment of the party, met, chatted, laughed and even toasted. Everything normal, there were no noisemakers (yes), until last week, and asked about such a fictitious idyll of yesteryear, the artist acknowledged in an interview that she confused Prince Harry with the well-known English singer Ed Sheeranand that throughout the night he thought he was talking to the musician.

“I had drunk a little, a glass or several”, have been the words of the interpreter to the newspaper The Sun, after admitting that “I thought I was partying with Ed Sheeran. I thought he was a funny guy and that I wanted to take some pictures with him. But it turns out it wasn’t Ed. I think Prince Harry heard me and was a little offended, ”he has tried to apologize seven years later.