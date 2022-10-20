Margot Robbie’s Glowing bronde hair color is trending

If you were thinking of trying this trend at home, it may not be the best idea because requires expert fusion technique: “To get the color with highlights you have to play with the base so that the tone blends with the natural color of the hair,” says Seniz.

In addition, the expert maintains that people love this type of bright blonde because it requires relatively little maintenance but it’s super eye-catching on just about anyone, making it a safe bet when you want to try something new: “The combination of shades brings warmth to the face and is a great transition color for fall,” she adds.

Harriet Muldoon says you can take the trend one step further finishing the coloration with a buttery golden shimmer to achieve the ideal result: “We are seeing all the summer blondes move towards other shades like butter blonde or copper blonde. Why not add a liquid color to your balayage? The Redken Shades Eq Gloss hair color is the best for creating this look and leaving hair with an amazing finish.”

Bright blonde/brown not for you? There are a thousand shades of brown and even more ways to incorporate it into your hair. Whether it’s a dramatic dark chocolate shade, a rebellious brown, a comfortable honey shade to brighten up your blonde, a blonde/brown hybrid, that is, brondeor darker hues like dip dye, ombre or the highlights money piecewe have selected the best brown hair colors to inspire your next dye, whether you do it yourself at home, or if you want to order them at the hairdresser.

The 11 Hair Color Trends of Fall

This article was originally published on Glamor UK

Translation and adaptation: Blanca de Almandoz

