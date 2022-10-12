Margot Robbie’s husband was from Slytherin and as a fan she couldn’t be more proud

The Harry Potter cinematic universe brought with it numerous British stars, some previously well-known and others who became famous as a result of these. films.

But then there are those who went unnoticed in the movies of Harry Potter and that, nevertheless, now they are giving that speak. Such is the case of Tom Ackerleywho had a small role as an extra in the saga and who is now famous for being the husband of the actress margot robbie.

Margot Robbie is proud of her husband for having been a Slytherin in the Harry Potter movies

A video of Margot Robbie appearing on The Graham Norton Show recently got a viral boost on social media.

The video shows the Harley Quinn actress talking about the fact that her husband, film producer Tom Ackerley, was actually an extra in the Harry Potter franchise, who appears in the first three films of the series playing a member of Slytherin house.

The interpreter highlights her husband’s participation as a Slytherin at the time Draco Malfoy pushed him out of the way in Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban and jokes that if she had known her husband was in the movies, she would have married him before.

Although Robbie is a little amused by the fact that her husband is just an extra, the actress from harley quinn she is also excited and proud about it.

After his brief stint as a child actor, Tom Ackerley moved on to work behind the camera, starting out with simple runner jobs before becoming an assistant director. It was as a third assistant director on the 2015 film French Suite that Ackerley met Margot Robbie. The couple started dating at the time and got married in late 2016.

Ever since she married Robbie, Ackerley has become a producer and co-founded LuckyChap Entertainment with his wife, where both have produced films in which Margot Robbie has participated as an actress.such as I, Tonya, as well as other projects such as the Oscar-winning film A Young Woman of Promise.

