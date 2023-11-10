Margot Robbie’s life before fame consisted of a ‘cramped’ house of 7 people in South London and a ‘stink’ at the nightclub she loved.

With Margot Robbie now one of the biggest movie stars in the world, the new box office giant Barbie which she both produced and starred in, it can be very easy to forget that once upon a time she was just an ordinary South Londoner.

Long before she made a name for herself in films like Babylon, Suicide Squad and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Australian-born Margot was just like any other 20-year-old, living out the early years of her career in a share-house in London. has worked.









Granted, Margot had already starred in The Wolf of Wall Street by the time she moved into her Clapham flat in 2016, but the group of six (which also included her now-husband Tom Ackerley) had to build their house on the shoestring budget between them. Chose. Member, meaning that despite being a bona fide movie star, Margot was by no means living in luxury.

In an interview with Capital Breakfast host Sian Welby, Margot said: “Clapham has always felt humbling in the sense that you’re just left alone to be who you are, and that’s right. But I “It’s like being with a lot of people. It reminds me of the house I grew up in.”

While in Clapham, Margot furthered her rising stardom by landing a role in The Legend of Tarzan opposite Swedish actor Alexander Skarsgård, who described Margot as “not precious at all”.

He added: “She was living in a house with six other people, kind of a frat-house vibe, and on the weekends she would go to Amsterdam and sleep on a cot in a youth hostel with Canadian backpackers, or go to a music festival.” “Sleep in Northern England and sleep in a tent.”

According to MailOnline, an acquaintance who attended a party at Clapham House remembered that Margot’s room was in disarray, with an unmade bed and clothes scattered on the floor. The actor has also described herself as a ‘Clapham girl’ in the past, and admitted that her time there could even be worthy of a movie with all the parties she spent there.

When asked if his life could be made into a movie, he replied: “To be honest, I don’t know if any part of my life is worthy of a movie. Maybe my first year living in London would be like that. Maybe. My housemates, who I live with in the house I share in Clapham, came to see the film at the premiere last night and immediately afterwards they were like, ‘Yeah, the first half hour of the film was a lot like Clapham Manor.’ ‘





If that movie is ever made, you can be sure that the iconic nightclub Infernos will feature heavily, with Margot admitting she loves the place. In her interview with Sian Welby, Margot was asked: “Every time you mention Clapham, it always comes up. ‘Oh Margot Robbie lived in Clapham, I saw her in Tesco, I saw her here. Well specifically he “always feels like the classic Infernos is coming on.”

Margot then laughingly confirmed: “It’s not folklore, it’s fact. Infernos is used a lot as a filming location and, apparently, a lot of my friends are crew members, and they often do things in Infernos. Shooting and they’re like ‘Wow, when you go there during the day, it smells so bad.'”

