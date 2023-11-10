Margot Robbie’s life before fame consisted of a ‘cramped’ house of 7 people in South London and a ‘stink’ at the nightclub she loved.

With Margot Robbie now one of the biggest movie stars in the world, the new box office giant Barbie which she both produced and starred in, it can be very easy to forget that once upon a time she was just an ordinary South Londoner.

Long before she made a name for herself in films like Babylon, Suicide Squad and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Australian-born Margot was just like any other 20-year-old, living out the early years of her career in a share-house in London. has worked.

Granted, Margot had already starred in The Wolf of Wall Street by the time she moved into her Clapham flat in 2016, but the group of six (which also included her now-husband Tom Ackerley) had to build their house on the shoestring budget between them. Chose. Member, meaning that despite being a bona fide movie star, Margot was by no means living in luxury.

The star moved to Clapham in 2016(Image: Sameer Hussain/WireImage)

In an interview with Capital Breakfast host Sian Welby, Margot said: “Clapham has always felt humbling in the sense that you’re just left alone to be who you are, and that’s right. But I “It’s like being with a lot of people. It reminds me of the house I grew up in.”

While in Clapham, Margot furthered her rising stardom by landing a role in The Legend of Tarzan opposite Swedish actor Alexander Skarsgård, who described Margot as “not precious at all”.

He added: “She was living in a house with six other people, kind of a frat-house vibe, and on the weekends she would go to Amsterdam and sleep on a cot in a youth hostel with Canadian backpackers, or go to a music festival.” “Sleep in Northern England and sleep in a tent.”

Margot moved into the house with her now-husband Tom Ackerley and four of her friends(Image: Matt Winkelmeyer/WireImage)

According to MailOnline, an acquaintance who attended a party at Clapham House remembered that Margot’s room was in disarray, with an unmade bed and clothes scattered on the floor. The actor has also described herself as a ‘Clapham girl’ in the past, and admitted that her time there could even be worthy of a movie with all the parties she spent there.

