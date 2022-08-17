Margot Robbie’s new movie, a Disneyland attraction

Margot Robbie is teaming up with Disney for a film based on one of the company’s most iconic theme park attractions.

The interpreter of Harley Quinn has signed up to produce a movie based on Disneyland’s ‘Big Thunder Mountain Railroad’, a mine train-style roller coaster that carries passengers through the base of a canyon during an earthquake.

According to TheWrap, Robbie’s company, LuckyChap Entertainment, will work with Sir Ridley Scott’s Scott Free to bring this timeless attraction to the big screen.

Although the project is at an early stage, Disney is teaming up with ‘Hawkeye’ and ‘Our Flag Means Death’ directors Bert and Bertieto run a screenplay by Kieran and Michele Mulroney (‘Power Rangers’).

The story idea has been kept under wraps, but more could be revealed later. Disney’s D23 convention in Anaheim next month.

‘Big Thunder Mountain Railroad’ opened at Disneyland in 1979, the work of visionary “Imagineer” Tony Baxter. The attraction was one of the first intense roller coasters in a Disney park.

The journey has become so dear that other versions of Big Thunder later opened at the Magic Kingdom in Florida, as well as at Tokyo Disneyland and Disneyland Paris.

The backstory of the ride, though it varies from park to park, is that Big Thunder was a mountain where miners found gold, but their finds come at a cost when the ground begins to shake..

Disney has been turning to more of its theme park attractions in recent years. Dwayne Johnson’s ‘Jungle Cruise,’ for example, was a solid hit last year.with a sequel in the works (Everything we know about ‘Jungle Cruise 2’).

There are also films in the works based on ‘The Haunted Mansion’, starring Kevin Hart and Tiffany Haddishand the star of Marvel Scarlett Johansson is adapting ‘Tower of Terror’ at Disney’s Hollywood Studios in Florida.