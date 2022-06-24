Margot Robbie’s “priceless” 1800 euro beauty routine

The Australian actress would hold the title of the most expensive beauty routine, ahead of Zoë Kravitz and Vanessa Hudgens.

Margot Robbie has expensive taste in cosmetics. This is revealed by research from the British site Hey Discount (1), making the beauty routine of the actress at the head of the most expensive, compared to those of many other celebrities. This ranking, based on interviews and video tutorials of the stars in question, estimates the value of the beauty products used daily by Margot Robbie at 1818 euros. She is followed by those of her colleagues Zoë Kravitz (1136 euros) and Vanessa Hudgens (681 euros).

Luxury creams and single-dose treatments

Its facial care ritual would include prestigious products from the Swiss brand La Prairie, such as the Skin Caviar Crème Luxe lifting cream and the eye contour treatment from the same range, sold respectively at a price of 494 euros and 371 euros. Margot Robbie is also used to using a high-tech nanocurrent facial massager branded ZIIP Beauty, which costs 504 euros.

This does not prevent the future interpreter of Barbie (in the eponymous film directed by Greta Gerwig) from also having recourse to more accessible products, such as make-up remover wipes worth the modest sum of 1.50 euros in supermarkets or even a natural lip balm at 7 euros. The Chanel muse also appreciates the simplicity of moisturizing mists for the face, such as the famous Eau de Beauté by Caudalie (33.90 euros) or the Instant Hydration Spray by Aésop (20 euros).

The latest discovery she says she can’t live without? Anti-acne and anti-wrinkle patches from the Peter Thomas Roth brand, sold for around fifty euros for a set of 60. The actress seems to be a fan of single-use products, since she also cites the gold 24 sheet mask carats from the 111SKIN brand (25 euros) or Talika’s eye patches (48.90 euros). The addition increases quickly with these individual dose products. And again, this non-exhaustive list only includes facials. And not those for the body or the hair…

At the end of this “Top 10” are Zendaya (with a beauty routine estimated at 293 euros), Kylie Jenner (233 euros) and finally Ariana Grande (197 euros).

