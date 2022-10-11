Margot Robbie’s reaction on the choice of Lady Gaga to play Harley Quinn in ‘Joker 2’

After her debut in ‘Suicide Squad’, Harley Quinn’s version of margot robbie he became one of the most popular DC characters on film. The ex-girlfriend of The Joker appeared in three feature films and was revealed as one of the figures most loved by fans. For this reason, the rumors of a new version of this role for the film ‘Joker: Folie à Deux’ performed by Lady Gaga creates great expectation.

Now, Robbie herself was encouraged to give her opinion on the matter. In an interview with MTV News, she was excited about the possibility of seeing the singer in the skin of the popular villain and she detailed: “It makes me very happy because from the beginning I said that all I would want for Harley Quinn is for her to be one of those Macbeth or Batman-type characters, who always go from one to the other, who are legacies from one great performer to another. And I think that in that line there are not many examples of female characters”.

Later, he considered that Queen Elizabeth I – a role she played in the film ‘Mary Queen of Scots’ – is one of the few figures that had the possibility of being composed by several actresses and concluded: “For me it is a great honor to have been part of such a strong construction that made Harley a character that other actresses have the opportunity to interpret.”. And finally, he assured: “I think she could do something amazing”.

‘Joker: Folie à Deux’ will be released on October 4, 2024. For playing the crime clown again, joaquin phoenix He’ll get $20 million, a sizable pay raise from his first iteration, for which he received $4.5 million. Regarding Lady Gaga, it is speculated that there is a good possibility that she will contribute an original song for the project directed by Todd Phillipsone of the producers of ‘A Star Is Born’, a film in which the singer starred alongside Bradley Cooper and which earned her an Oscar for Best Original Song for “Shallow”.

