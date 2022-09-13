Margot Robbie’s return as Harley Quinn is near

Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn He is one of the most beloved and acclaimed characters among fans and may return soon. In fact, Quinn will appear in Joker 2, but will not be played by Robbie. So fans are wondering when they will see this version of the character again. Recently, director James Gunn has made it clear that we will have Margot back as Harley very soon at DC.

Don’t leave without reading other DC news: The look at Sabbac that the new Black Adam trailer has left us Joker 2: Catherine Keener joins the cast of the sequel Revealed a first look at Lex Luthor in Titans Superman & Lois: Michael Bishop to replace Jordan Elsass as Jonathan Kent Gal Gadot at Marvel Studios? The actress would appear as Wonder Woman

James Gunn Confirms Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn Returns Soon

Director James Gunnfamous for directing the films of Guardians of the Galaxy in Marvel, and Suicide Squad Y peacemaker at DC, has spoken about the future of Harley Quinn. He was asked about the possibility of us seeing Harley Quinn again in DC, to which the director answered with a resounding “yes”.

In fact, the director already commented some time ago that it would be great to bring her back. Even the actress herself, Margot Robbie commented that she has had enough rest after doing consecutive Birds of prey Y the suicide squadand that is ready to return:

“I did ‘Birds of Prey’ and ‘The Suicide Squad’ back to back, so that was a lot of Harley in a one year period, but that was a while ago. I am always ready for more Harley!”

Notably There are rumors that James Gunn could direct a Harley Quinn movie, but what will be the future of this within DC? For now it is unknown when we will see her again, as there is nothing confirmed yet.

Really where it would make sense to see her again would be in a possible sequel to Suicide Squad that could be centered on her. In fact, Gunn already said in his day that he will return to direct DC movies and that Harley would undoubtedly be in them.

For now, the only thing about Harley Quinn that we are going to see soon is from the hand of Lady Gaga in the movie Joker: Folie a Deux. After this, the way is clear for Margot Robbie again.

Now, tell us reader, Do you want to see Margot Robbie again as Harley Quinn? we will read you for Twitter and do not forget to follow us here in Super Fiction to find out more news from the DC Universe.

Source | Twitter