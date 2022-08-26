Margot Robbie’s Top 10 Movies Ranked From Worst To Best According To IMDb And Where To Watch Them Online

Margot Elise Robbie was born in Dalby (Queensland, Australia) on July 2, 1990. Actress, model and film producer. She began her career in television series such as neighbors (Neighbors) playing the role of donna freedman, one of the most beloved by fans of the series. In fact, she was even nominated for two awards. Logie Awards. She then emigrated to the US and starred in the series Pan Am of Sony Pictures Television with the character of Laura Cameron. From then on, she started her career in Hollywood with roles that gave him and led to international fame for appearing in feature films such as Wolf of Wall Street (2013) Y Focus (2015).

In the recognition section, we highlight his 2 nominations in the Oscar awards Y Golden Globes as best actress and best supporting actress for her roles in I, Tonya Y Bombshell respectively. Additionally, we highlight her 5 nominations in the Bafta awards.

We compiled his top 10 movies ranked from worst to best according to IMDb.

the legend of tarzan

Platform: HBO Max, RakutenTV, Microsoft Store, AppleTV, Google Play Store and Amazon Videos

Duration: 1 hour and 50 minutes

Director: David Yachts

Year: 2016

IMDb Score: 6.2

Starring Alexander Skarsgård, Margot Robbie, Christoph Waltz, Samuel L. Jackson, Djimon Hounsou Y Jim Broadbent. It grossed more than $356 million Starting from a budget of $180 million. It became, without a doubt, a blockbuster for everything raised. The film is based on the fictional character Tarzan created by Edgar Rice Burroughs.

Mary, Queen of Scots

Platform: RakutenTV, Microsoft Store, AppleTV, Google Play Store and Amazon Videos

Duration: 2 hours and 4 minutes

Directed by: Josie Rourke

Year: 2018

IMDb Score: 6.3

Starring saoirse ronan as the eponymous character and margot robbie Like her distant cousin, the queen elizabeth i The main cast is completed Jack Lowden, Joe Alwyn, Gemma Chan, Martin Compston, Ismael Cruz Córdova, Brendan Coyle, Ian Hart, Adrian Lester, James McArdle, David Tennant Y Guy Pearce. The film was shot in different locations of Scotland and England. raised more than $46 million of a budget of $25 million. As for criticism, metacritic assigned a rating similar to IMDb. In this case 6.0.

focus

Platform: HBO Max, RakutenTV, Microsoft Store, AppleTV, Google Play Store and Amazon Videos

Duration: 1 hour and 55 minutes

Direction: Glenn Ficarra and John Requa

Year: 2015

IMDb Score: 6.6

Starring Will SmithMargot Robbie Y Rodrigo Santoro. The feature film of Warner Brosraised almost 1$60 million Starting from a budget of 50 million dollars. As curious facts and anecdotes, did you know that the production of the film hired the famous thief apollo robbins? Although it was already reformed, the objective was none other than to teach the actors popular techniques among those in the field. focusFurthermore, it was one of the first films of Hollywood rolled in Argentina. Specifically, in neighborhoods of Buenos Aires.

reporters at war

Platform: Amazon Prime Video, RakutenTV, Microsoft Store, AppleTV, Google Play Store and Amazon Videos

Duration: 1 hour and 52 minutes

Direction: Glenn Ficarra and John Requa

Year: 2016

IMDb Score: 6.6

Starring Tina Fey, Margot Robbie, Martin Freeman, Alfred Molina, Christopher Abbott, and Billy Bob Thornton. based on memories The Taliban Shuffle: Strange Days in Afghanistan and Pakistan of kim barker. It had a budget of $35 million and did not manage to obtain profits, since it remained in barely $25.4 million raised at the box office.

Bombshell: The Scandal

Platform: Netflix, RakutenTV, Microsoft Store, AppleTV, Google Play Store and Amazon Videos

Duration: 1 hour and 49 minutes

Director: Jay Roach

Year: 2019

IMDb Score: 6.8

Performed by a cast made up of Charlize Theron, Nicole Kidman, Margot Robbie, Kate McKinnon, John Lithgow, Malcolm McDowell Y allison janney. It was relatively successful at the box office, grossing over $61 million from a budget of $32 million. The feature film is based on the accounts of the women at Fox News who set out to sue CEO Roger Ailes for sexual harassment.

margot robbie She won the Best International Supporting Actress Award from the Australian Academy of Film and Television Arts. The film was also nominated for 3 Oscars, winning one of them (best makeup and hairdressing) and another of the nominations, including Margot Robbie’s nomination for best supporting actress. A recognition that did not take although it also obtained the same nomination at the BAFTA and Golden Globes.

Goodbye Christopher Robin

Platform: Disney+, RakutenTV, AppleTV, Google Play Store and Amazon Videos

Duration: 1 hour and 47 minutes

Direction: Simon Curtis

Year: 2017

IMDb Score: 7.1

Starring Domhnall Gleeson, margot robbie Y kelly macdonald. The feature film raised $7.2 million and it is a biographical film about the life of the creator of Winnie-the-Pooh, AA Milneand that of his family, specifically that of his son, Christopher Robin.

With regard to recognitions and awards, we highlight his award for most emotional film awarded for him Heartland Film Festivaljust like him audience award granted by the Mill Valley Film Festival.

the suicide squad

Platform: AppleTV, RakutenTV, Google Play Store, Microsoft Store and Amazon Videos

Duration: 2 hours and 12 minutes

Director: James Gunn

Year: 2021

IMDb Score: 7.2

Starring Will Smith, Jared Leto, Margot Robbie, Joel Kinnaman, Viola Davis, Jai Courtney, Jay Hernandez, Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje, Cara Delevingne, Adam Beach Y Karen Fukuhara. It is a blockbuster of heroes (DC Comics). raised more than $746 million of a budget of $175 million.

In the section of acknowledgments and prizes there were many and of diverse consideration. We highlight your Oscar award achieved in the category best makeup and hairstyle. Also, the award Favorite Action Movie Actress for margot robbie in the People’s Choice Awardsthe nomination in the Saturn Awards a Best Supporting Actress or the award for best actress in an action film given by Critics’ Choice Awards.

I, Tonya

Platform: HBO Max, Movistar+, RakutenTV, Microsoft Store, AppleTV and Google Play Store

Duration: 1 hour and 59 minutes

Direction: Craig Gillespie

Year: 2017

IMDb Score: 7.5

Interpreted by Margot Robbie, Sebastian Stan, Allison Janney, Julianne Nicholson Y bobby cannavale. It grossed more than $59 million of a budget of $11 million. It is a biographical feature film inspired by the life of the Olympic figure skater Tonya Harding and its relationship to the 1994 attack on the Cobo Sand to his rival Nancy Kerrigan. Nominated for 3 osca awardsry Golden Globes among which we highlight the nomination for margot robbie and the award for best supporting actress for allison janney in both contests. In the BAFTAwere 5 nominations taking allison janney thus the triple recognition as best supporting actress.

Once upon a time in… Hollywood

Platform: Netflix, Google Play Store, Microsoft Store, RakutenTV, Apple TV and Amazon Videos

Duration: 2 hours and 42 minutes

Director: Quentin Tarantino

Year: 2019

IMDb Score: 7.6

Starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt Y margot robbie. This is the ninth production of Quentin Tarantino which had a budget of $95 million. An amount, without a doubt, very high of which Tarantino wanted to be able to recreate the decade of the 60’s in Hollywood. Did you know that this production was seriously affected by two unexpected deaths? Luke Perry Y Burt Reynolds They died during filming. Despite these sad losses, the cast that achieved Tarantino It was spectacular.

The wolf of Wall Street

Platform: Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, HBO, Movistar+, Microsoft Store, Google Play Store, RakutenTV, AppleTV, Amazon Videos

Duration: 2 hours and 59 minutes

Director: Martin Scorsese

Year 2013

IMDb Score: 8.2

Played and starred by Leonardo DiCaprio, Jonah Hill, Margot Robbie, Matthew McConaughey, Kyle Chandler, Rob Reiner, Jon Bernthal, Jon Favreau Y Jean Dugard.

The wolf of Wall Street is about the life of the broker Jordan Belfort -and also based on real events-. She received five Oscar nominations, including that of best film Although he did not win the prizes. With a budget of 100 million dollarsmanaged to collect at the box office $392 million. A resounding success worldwide.

A film that was also not without controversy since it was censored in 5 countries for its high sexual content. margot robbie played the role of Naomi Lapaglia.

